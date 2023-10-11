A glass half empty? Why Cadbury has edited its ‘glass and a half’ tagline
Bianca Resnekov speaks to Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist (Skip to 32:18).
In 1905, Cadbury Chocolate was launched with its famous slogan to boast about how it had more milk per 200g than other milk chocolates.
However, since shrinkflation came around, their 200g chocolates fell away and were replaced by 150g bars.
This is why the owner of the brand shifted the tagline to: “There is a glass and a half in everyone.”
It is not a typo.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Knowler says the word milk has been removed, and the glass and a half refers to ‘generosity’.
They have also featured the theme of generosity in their ad campaigns, so their updated tagline stays relevant.
Are people buying that? Do you not just get rid of your slogan?Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Listen to the interview above for more.
