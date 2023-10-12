Childhood sexual abuse increases suicidal intent: 'The trauma is unspeakable'





Amy MacIver speaks with Robyn Wolfson Vorster, Founder of For the Voiceless.

On 10 October Daily Maverick published an article by Voster, about a young man who took his life after being sexually abused in prep school.

Julio Mordoh was a student at St John’s College who was abused from the ages on 10 to 12, and eventually died at the age 21 as a result of the trauma.

It had an incredibly long-term affect on his psychology… he got to the point where he could no longer continue with life. Robyn Wolfson Vorster, founder - For the Voiceless

He was one of several boys who were abused by the same teacher.

This case is tragically one of many that highlights the need to address sexual abuse, often committed by teachers at elite education institutions.

Vorster says that two out of five young boys in South Africa are sexually abused before the turn 18 and they are up to five times more likely to attempt suicide.

The ongoing trauma that these children face and take into adulthood is unspeakable. Robyn Wolfson Vorster, founder - For the Voiceless

Voster says we must understand what it is that what makes a school an environment where sexual abuse occurs, and what support is given to victims after the fact.

She laments that the only thing Mordoh’s parents can hope for now is that his case raises awareness to stop this from happening to others.

