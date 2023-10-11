SA Post Office indebted to billions due to 'fraud and theft' by staffers
CAPE TOWN - The South African Post Office (Sapo) says its own employees have caused major damage to the struggling entity - and it has since dismissed hundreds for fraud and theft.
The post office, which is on the brink of collapse, says its employees have also been arrested and implicated in wrongdoing and criminal conduct. Post office CEO Nomkhita Mona on Wednesday, briefed Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies on the State entity's annual report and financial statements.
It emerged that the post office has outstanding liabilities sitting at R9.5 billion.
Besides the cash challenges, Mona told members of Parliament that they continue to suffer the effects of crime, sometimes at the hands of their own employees.
“You will that some of the wrongdoers are also Sapo employees and in the past from 2021, we have dismissed 488 employees and of those 203 employees, it was related to fraud and theft.”
Mona says other factors have had an impact on the entity’s performance, like the separation of the Postbank without any compensation to the post office.
The entity has also reported that 122 branches have been closed during the financial year under review.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA Post Office indebted to billions due to 'fraud and theft' by staffers
Source : https://www.facebook.com/PostOfficeSouthAfrica/photos/a.104340108296250/353013470095578/
More from Local
SPCA voices animal welfare concerns at Eagle Encounters at Spier (Stellenbosch)
Eagle Encounters have denied the claims.Read More
[WATCH] Homeless man mocks Asian woman's eyes
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.Read More
Police failures lead to GBV/rape cases being struck off court roll report shows
The Court Watching Brief Unit was established to help identify inefficiencies in the judicial system.Read More
Meet Gugu Precious Qwabe - the best teacher in South Africa
The National Teaching Awards are an annual event recognising the role teachers play in society.Read More
What will become of the homeless people in the CBD if CoCT wins eviction case?
The ruling will be made later this year.Read More
Magudumana treated by paramedics after allegedly collapsing en route to court
Nandipha Magudumana was set to appear with her accomplice, convicted killer Thabo Bester, in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on charges relating to Bester’s brazen escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May last year.Read More
Spend an afternoon with the one and only John Maytham at our CapeTalk Classics
Celebrate our 26th birthday at Cabo Beach Club on 22 October with John Maytham – the man who welcomed our very first listeners.Read More
South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022
According to the census data, there are 62 027 503 people in SA compared to the 2011 census, which recorded 51 770 560 people.Read More
Cape Town Marathon road closures
Thousands of people are expected to participate in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon this weekend, with a number of road closures in place for the event. See how the road closures affect you:Read More