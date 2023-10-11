Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
SA Post Office indebted to billions due to 'fraud and theft' by staffers

11 October 2023 5:27 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Postbank
South African Post Office

The post office, which is on the brink of collapse, says its employees have also been arrested and implicated in wrongdoing and criminal conduct.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Post Office (Sapo) says its own employees have caused major damage to the struggling entity - and it has since dismissed hundreds for fraud and theft.

The post office, which is on the brink of collapse, says its employees have also been arrested and implicated in wrongdoing and criminal conduct. Post office CEO Nomkhita Mona on Wednesday, briefed Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies on the State entity's annual report and financial statements.

It emerged that the post office has outstanding liabilities sitting at R9.5 billion.

Besides the cash challenges, Mona told members of Parliament that they continue to suffer the effects of crime, sometimes at the hands of their own employees.

“You will that some of the wrongdoers are also Sapo employees and in the past from 2021, we have dismissed 488 employees and of those 203 employees, it was related to fraud and theft.”

Mona says other factors have had an impact on the entity’s performance, like the separation of the Postbank without any compensation to the post office.

The entity has also reported that 122 branches have been closed during the financial year under review.


This article first appeared on EWN : SA Post Office indebted to billions due to 'fraud and theft' by staffers




