Lotto results: Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA needs a 'bail fund' to help reduce overcrowding in prisons Currently the occupancy rate in South African prisons stands at 128%. 12 October 2023 10:44 AM
Childhood sexual abuse increases suicidal intent: 'The trauma is unspeakable' Childhood sexual abuse is extremely traumatic and can make a kid more likely to attempt suicide. 12 October 2023 8:46 AM
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country. 12 October 2023 8:17 AM
View all Local
Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict. 12 October 2023 10:18 AM
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country. 12 October 2023 8:17 AM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Politics
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal. 11 October 2023 9:49 PM
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
View all Business
9 cases of mugging in October as crime in the Table Mountain National Park rises As crime rises in the city, it also spills over into the park, says Megan Taplin, Manager of the Table Mountain National Park. 12 October 2023 10:57 AM
Parent child relationships in the world of AI: 'keep communication open' The age of AI has transformed the world we live in, and made it harder for parents to keep up with their children. 12 October 2023 10:12 AM
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
From Zwide to Paris: Rachel Kolisi gushes over Siya's doccie screening in France WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE QUEEN and yes... the Kolisis are taking over Paris! 12 October 2023 9:42 AM
6-2 or 5-3 split? Boks keep everyone guessing ahead of RWC quarter-finals Robert Marawa, Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse catch up on the latest Rugby World Cup news. 11 October 2023 1:54 PM
Erasmus, Libbok, Kriel: 'We had to earn the referees' respect back' South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, fly-half Manie Libbok and centre Jesse Kriel spoke at a media briefing on Tuesday... 11 October 2023 1:15 PM
View all Sport
Bruno Mars and band evacuate Israel, forced to leave gear behind Bruno Mars and his band reportedly made it out of the country on a flight to Athens. 12 October 2023 10:25 AM
From Zwide to Paris: Rachel Kolisi gushes over Siya's doccie screening in France WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE QUEEN and yes... the Kolisis are taking over Paris! 12 October 2023 9:42 AM
'Big Brother Mzansi' is back, and auditions are open! Here’s everything you need to know… 12 October 2023 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict. 12 October 2023 10:18 AM
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country. 12 October 2023 8:17 AM
Israel-Gaza conflict: 'There are breaches of international law on both sides' South African novelist Andrew Brown's 'The Bitterness of Olives' is based in Tel Aviv and Gaza City. 11 October 2023 4:59 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Lotto results: Wednesday, 11 October 2023

12 October 2023 6:04 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
LOTTO
lotto plus
Lotto results
Lotto Draw

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 11 October 2023 are:

Lotto: 04, 08, 10, 25, 33, 50 B: 32

Lotto Plus 1: 05, 20, 34, 42, 43, 47 B: 23

Lotto Plus 2: 15, 17, 18, 30, 34, 41 B: 42

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 11 October 2023




12 October 2023 6:04 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
LOTTO
lotto plus
Lotto results
Lotto Draw

More from Lifestyle

Table Mountain / Pexels: Arthur Brognoli

9 cases of mugging in October as crime in the Table Mountain National Park rises

12 October 2023 11:03 AM

As crime rises in the city, it also spills over into the park, says Megan Taplin, Manager of the Table Mountain National Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

Parent child relationships in the world of AI: 'keep communication open'

12 October 2023 10:12 AM

The age of AI has transformed the world we live in, and made it harder for parents to keep up with their children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Oksana Mironova /123rf

It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming

12 October 2023 9:15 AM

Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs)

11 October 2023 8:25 PM

There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Vodacom Hearing Challenge video on TikTok @vodacom

Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold'

11 October 2023 7:52 PM

Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dekdoyjaidee/123rf.com

CompCom to investigate bank fees for PayShap, as TymeBank charges zero

11 October 2023 7:18 PM

The SA Reserve Bank has taken the unusual step of asking the Competition Commission to investigate, after raising the possibility of price gouging with the bank fees customers are charged for using PayShap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sebra/123rf.com

The benefits of buying on lay-by before the festive season

11 October 2023 4:33 PM

When shopping on a budget, the lay-by route can seem like the best option, but you need to know exactly what you are getting into.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

ChatGPT vs a human travel agent: Who would you trust to plan your travels?

11 October 2023 2:49 PM

[LISTEN] Are you after speed and efficiency or safety and accuracy?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto

A short history of insomnia and how we became obsessed with sleep

11 October 2023 2:44 PM

Sleep deprivation is literally a form of torture. The Conversation dives deep into this one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

Battling to make ends meet? Here's 5 expert tips to build your budget

11 October 2023 2:36 PM

The amount it costs to fill a food basket in South Africa keeps climbing - so here are some tips to stretch your money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war

World Local Politics

NPA says it's committed to processing all apartheid-era crimes recorded at TRC

Local

Childhood sexual abuse increases suicidal intent: 'The trauma is unspeakable'

Local

EWN Highlights

CT police continue search for 3 prisoners who escaped from court holding cells

12 October 2023 12:37 PM

Crime wardens at GP schools will have minimal engagement with pupils - MEC

12 October 2023 12:27 PM

CoJ's Makhubele calls for calm from S. Africans amid Israel-Palestine conflict

12 October 2023 11:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA