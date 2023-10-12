Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Opinion
NPA says it's committed to processing all apartheid-era crimes recorded at TRC

12 October 2023 6:27 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Truth and Reconciliation Commission TRC
National Prosecuting Authority NPA
Imam Abdullah Haron
apartheid era crimes

National deputy director of public prosecutions, Rodney de Kock, says prosecutors are currently investigating 135 TRC cases, with 10 matters finalised since September 2021 and a further ten awaiting judgment.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it’s committed to processing all apartheid-era crimes that were recorded at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

However, national deputy director of public prosecutions, Rodney de Kock, has told Parliament that it’s difficult to bring such dated cases to court where often it’s been difficult to collect evidence.

On Monday, the Western Cape High Court overturned a 1970 inquest finding into the death of anti-apartheid activist, Imam Abdullah Haron, and ruled that he most likely died from injuries inflicted by policemen who tortured him.

"We are now seeing cases being brought to court, inquests being heard, evidence being led under very difficult circumstances in terms of finalising the investigation."

De Kock says prosecutors are currently investigating 135 TRC cases.

Ten matters have been finalised since September 2021 and a further ten are awaiting judgment.

"The models we’ve put in place in terms of coordination, collaboration, accountability to the victims and to the families and sharing of information is starting to bear fruit, and so we are proud of the progress we are making in addressing the outstanding TRC cases."


This article first appeared on EWN : NPA says it's committed to processing all apartheid-era crimes recorded at TRC




