Amber Heard claims Jason Momoa imitated Johnny Depp on Aquaman set to taunt her





While Amber Heard's (37) case against Johnny Depp is over, the actress is making new claims against her Aquaman co-star, Jason Momoa (44).

Last year Depp (60) sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote that included abuse allegations.

After the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won three claims and Heard won one of her three counterclaims, the court ordered Heard to pay her ex-husband a $1 million settlement.

Since then, Heard's been keeping a low profile as she moved from America to Spain with her daughter (2) to avoid post-trial chaos and death threats.

Heard also made her acting return in an intense new thriller, 'In the Fire' which will be on screens on 13 October.

But, Heard seems to be stirring things up again with recent reports against Jason Momoa's alleged behaviour.

According to court documents released last month and obtained by Variety, Heard described Momoa as “drunk” and “late on set” in notes taken by clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, who was brought on by Heard's legal team to testify.

Hughes’ notes further state that Heard claimed Momoa arrived on the set of the DC Studios superhero film “dressing like” her ex-husband Depp, wearing “all the rings."

During Heard's legal battle with Depp, she also revealed that her role as Mera in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had become "very pared down" and that they didn't want to include Heard in the film amid the public attention on her personal life at the time.

The franchise’s director James Wan said last month that her character was never intended to be a major part of the sequel.

The new court documents’ notes from Hughes also include accusations from Heard that Momoa wanted her "fired” from the sequel.

In a statement to PEOPLE, DC Studios are denying Heard's claims against Momoa.

Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. We're excited for audiences to see the film this December. DC Studios, Statement

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is expected to open in theatres on 20 December.

