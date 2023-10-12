It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming
Africa Melane interviews Jeremy Yatt (Principal Officer for Fedhealth) to speak about medical aid contribution hikes.
Every new year brings a hike in medical aid contributions.
As the end of the year approaches, many medical aid scheme members will be anxiously waiting to find out just how much their plan will increase in the coming year.
(And whether they can afford to keep paying it.)
But what factors determine how medical aid schemes determine the level of this annual increase?
Yatt explains:
We're not for profit, like insurance schemes, but what we do need to do is stay sustainable, which means our increases have to be as much as our actuaries anticipate people will claim in the coming year.Jeremy Yatt, Principal Officer - Fedhealth
We appreciate increases are high and that medical schemes are expensive.Jeremy Yatt, Principal Officer - Fedhealth
Yatt warns that, when reviewing your medical aid plan, be careful not to simply go for what's cheapest.
What you may be getting may not meet your needs... be careful to try and ascertain what you need.Jeremy Yatt, Principal Officer - Fedhealth
This article first appeared on 702 : It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming
