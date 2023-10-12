Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA needs a 'bail fund' to help reduce overcrowding in prisons Currently the occupancy rate in South African prisons stands at 128%. 12 October 2023 10:44 AM
Childhood sexual abuse increases suicidal intent: 'The trauma is unspeakable' Childhood sexual abuse is extremely traumatic and can make a kid more likely to attempt suicide. 12 October 2023 8:46 AM
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country. 12 October 2023 8:17 AM
View all Local
Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict. 12 October 2023 10:18 AM
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country. 12 October 2023 8:17 AM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Politics
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal. 11 October 2023 9:49 PM
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
View all Business
9 cases of mugging in October as crime in the Table Mountain National Park rises As crime rises in the city, it also spills over into the park, says Megan Taplin, Manager of the Table Mountain National Park. 12 October 2023 10:57 AM
Parent child relationships in the world of AI: 'keep communication open' The age of AI has transformed the world we live in, and made it harder for parents to keep up with their children. 12 October 2023 10:12 AM
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
From Zwide to Paris: Rachel Kolisi gushes over Siya's doccie screening in France WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE QUEEN and yes... the Kolisis are taking over Paris! 12 October 2023 9:42 AM
6-2 or 5-3 split? Boks keep everyone guessing ahead of RWC quarter-finals Robert Marawa, Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse catch up on the latest Rugby World Cup news. 11 October 2023 1:54 PM
Erasmus, Libbok, Kriel: 'We had to earn the referees' respect back' South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, fly-half Manie Libbok and centre Jesse Kriel spoke at a media briefing on Tuesday... 11 October 2023 1:15 PM
View all Sport
Bruno Mars and band evacuate Israel, forced to leave gear behind Bruno Mars and his band reportedly made it out of the country on a flight to Athens. 12 October 2023 10:25 AM
From Zwide to Paris: Rachel Kolisi gushes over Siya's doccie screening in France WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE QUEEN and yes... the Kolisis are taking over Paris! 12 October 2023 9:42 AM
'Big Brother Mzansi' is back, and auditions are open! Here’s everything you need to know… 12 October 2023 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict. 12 October 2023 10:18 AM
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country. 12 October 2023 8:17 AM
Israel-Gaza conflict: 'There are breaches of international law on both sides' South African novelist Andrew Brown's 'The Bitterness of Olives' is based in Tel Aviv and Gaza City. 11 October 2023 4:59 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming

12 October 2023 9:15 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Medical aid scheme
Medical aid
Discovery Medical Aid
medical aid members
Medical aid schemes
2019 medical aid increases
medical aid claims
Medical Aid Coverage
medical aid cover
medical aid benefits
medical aid price increases
medical aid contributions
medical aid expenses

Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions.

Africa Melane interviews Jeremy Yatt (Principal Officer for Fedhealth) to speak about medical aid contribution hikes.

© Oksana Mironova /123rf
© Oksana Mironova /123rf

Every new year brings a hike in medical aid contributions.

As the end of the year approaches, many medical aid scheme members will be anxiously waiting to find out just how much their plan will increase in the coming year.

(And whether they can afford to keep paying it.)

But what factors determine how medical aid schemes determine the level of this annual increase?

Yatt explains:

We're not for profit, like insurance schemes, but what we do need to do is stay sustainable, which means our increases have to be as much as our actuaries anticipate people will claim in the coming year.

Jeremy Yatt, Principal Officer - Fedhealth

We appreciate increases are high and that medical schemes are expensive.

Jeremy Yatt, Principal Officer - Fedhealth

Yatt warns that, when reviewing your medical aid plan, be careful not to simply go for what's cheapest.

What you may be getting may not meet your needs... be careful to try and ascertain what you need.

Jeremy Yatt, Principal Officer - Fedhealth

RELATED: How do medical aid schemes determine the annual increase in your contribution?


This article first appeared on 702 : It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming




12 October 2023 9:15 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Medical aid scheme
Medical aid
Discovery Medical Aid
medical aid members
Medical aid schemes
2019 medical aid increases
medical aid claims
Medical Aid Coverage
medical aid cover
medical aid benefits
medical aid price increases
medical aid contributions
medical aid expenses

More from MyMoney Online

© feverpitched/123rf.com

'Don't overspend before you sell' and other property sale dos and don'ts

7 August 2023 8:02 AM

Lizette Joubert (owner of Rawson Property) advises on selling or renting your home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jarretera/123rf.com

SARS auto-assessments: Taxpayers are NOT happy. Should the process be reviewed?

17 July 2023 9:50 AM

Johnstone Makhubu (SARS Chief Revenue Officer) speaks about the timelines between tax refund auto assessments and queries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kinwun/123rf.com

Will electric vehicles ever get cheaper in South Africa?

17 July 2023 7:17 AM

In South Africa, EVs come with a 25% import tax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House Landlord or lawyer in suit showing eviction notice on isolated background. Image: 123rf

It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power

29 June 2023 9:41 AM

The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sifotography/123rf.com

UPDATE: People experiencing huge UIF delays: 'It's incredibly disheartening'

20 June 2023 6:20 AM

Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Kindel Media

Insurers do investigate! Don't lie or pad your claim - Wendy Knowler

19 June 2023 10:48 AM

Due to insurance fraud, insurers are taking extra precautions to weave out suspicious claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data

19 June 2023 10:10 AM

The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference)

9 June 2023 8:05 AM

In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs

7 June 2023 10:00 AM

More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

Household Affordability Index: Food prices went up 10% in past year

1 June 2023 8:38 AM

The May 2023 Household Affordability Index reveals a worrying reality: Basic food items have become unaffordable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war

World Local Politics

NPA says it's committed to processing all apartheid-era crimes recorded at TRC

Local

Childhood sexual abuse increases suicidal intent: 'The trauma is unspeakable'

Local

EWN Highlights

CT police continue search for 3 prisoners who escaped from court holding cells

12 October 2023 12:37 PM

Crime wardens at GP schools will have minimal engagement with pupils - MEC

12 October 2023 12:27 PM

CoJ's Makhubele calls for calm from S. Africans amid Israel-Palestine conflict

12 October 2023 11:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA