9 cases of mugging in October as crime in the Table Mountain National Park rises





John Maytham interviews Andy Davies, Chairperson of Friends of Table Mountain and Megan Taplin, Table Mountain National Park Manager.

As the weather gets warmer and we make our way outside, many be looking for some fun outdoor activities.

A fan favourite is taking a hike on the award-winning Table Mountain, but unfortunately, criminal activity along many trails is still rife.

In October alone, there have been nine reported cases of mugging.

While acknowledging the uptick in crime especially in hotspot areas such as Signal hill and Lions Head, both Davies and Taplin argue that because the Park is in the centre of the city, crime from urban areas infiltrates into the park.

Given to the sheer size of the mountain, there are many entry points, but equally as many escape routes for those conducting criminal activity, says Taplin.

Given to this, joint operations with City law enforcement and SAPS is important in tackling these crimes.

Table Mountain / Pexels: Arthur Brognoli

It's good to see the City stepping in. Andy Davies, Chairperson – Friends of Table Mountain

As crime rises in the city, it also spills over into the park. Megan Taplin, Manager – Table Mountain National Park

We need to work together with the other authorities to tackle this crime. Megan Taplin, Manager – Table Mountain National Park

