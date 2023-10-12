



Bruno Mars was reportedly ‘instructed’ to evacuate Israel amid attacks in the area.

The singer-songwriter was set to become the third American artist ever to perform two sold-out shows at the 70,000-capacity HaYarkson Park in Tel Aviv.

He played his first show on Wednesday (4 October).

The second show was supposed to take place on Saturday (7 October) but was cancelled after the Palestinian armed group Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

Al Jazeera reports the attack was in response to the atrocities Palestinians have faced over the decades.

By the afternoon, the concert was called and Mars also cancelled his next show in Doha, which would have taken place on the following day.

Mars and his band reportedly made it out of the country on a flight to Athens, Billboard reports.

However, due to the quick action, they were unable to pack up their gear and ended up leaving it behind in Israel.

This article first appeared on 947 : Bruno Mars and band evacuate Israel, forced to leave gear behind