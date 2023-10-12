ConCourt Divorce Act ruling a win for women





Advocate Sepanya Mogale is the Chairperson for The Commission for Gender Equality and she joins Amy MacIver to explain why the judgment marks a significant step towards promoting gender equality and fairness within marital relations.

The Constitutional Court has declared as unconstitutional a section of the Divorce Act, handing down a ruling that will benefit thousands of (mostly) women, who've supported their spouses in their business and career efforts.

It means those who married out of community of property WILL now be entitled to a share of the assets, if that individual can show they made a significant non-financial contribution to the marriage.

It was saying that, if you were married out of community of property and a divorce occurs, everybody takes their bit and goes away and therefore not recognising the non-financial contributions that spouses usually make. Advocate Sepanya Mogale, Chairperson - The Commission for Gender Equality

Most of the time that spouse is a woman, who takes care of the children, who stays home and makes sure that your profession, your business, your assets are increased because of the support they are giving... Advocate Sepanya Mogale, Chairperson - The Commission for Gender Equality

So you have an anti-nuptial contract, people part ways and you are left with nothing whereas you have contributed immensely to the wealth that the male spouse, in most cases, ends up having. Advocate Sepanya Mogale, Chairperson - The Commission for Gender Equality

This ruling is taking South Africa to the level of Western countries like the UK etc Advocate Sepanya Mogale, Chairperson - The Commission for Gender Equality

Parliament has 24 months to amend the law.

RELATED:Why an ante-nuptial contract is vital for couples