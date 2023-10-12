Bok players and split delay against France: tactic or something to worry about?





Rugby World Cup hosts, France will take on South Africa's home team and reigning world champions, the Springboks at the Stade de France in Paris on Sunday at 9pm.

Everyone has their match predictions - sports editor at Daily Maverick, Craig Ray shares his with John Maytham. Listen below.

Ray predicts:

• If England stays organised, they stand a chance to win Fiji.

• Argentina will knock over Wales.

• Ireland should beat the All Blacks "based on form and their current performance. The All Blacks pack is not what they used to be and their forwards are not as good as Ireland's."

• France vs South Africa - "you can flip a coin on this one." "Whether they split 6-2 or 5-3, who knows? But, If Pollard plays, they'll have to go 5-3."

Ray notes that on the basis of homegrown advantage coupled with crowd intensity, some are giving their winning predictions to France.

Ray says the referee of the game between France and South Africa faces intense pressure.

You can't underestimate the impact of the crowd going for blood will have on the referee. Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick

Ray also notes that Antoine Dupont is the "best rugby player in the world right now and will be playing on Sunday which will add to the spice of the game."

The Bokke's match split and team announcement for Sunday's game will be revealed 13 October at 9am.

On this, Ray notes that the delayed announcement "is a slight worry" and breaks the golden rule of rugby.

Throughout the six years that Erasmus and Nienaber have been involved, they've named players early - they've never ever named teams this late. It's a slight worry that they're announcing it so late. One of the golden rules of Rugby World Cup is that you don't change what's worked for you. Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick

Could the later than usual split be a tactic to scare France?

It might be a psychological win for France that the Springboks try and be tactical to keep France guessing... but I don't think the French really care. Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick

