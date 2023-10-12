



Bongani Bingwa speaks to South African Weather Service CEO, Ishaam Abader.

The South African Weather Service says loadshedding impacts its ability to forecast weather.

The infrastructure of its observational network, which includes radars, lightning detection networks, and automatic weather stations, are reliant on electricity.

If the electricity supply goes down, you don’t have power going to the instrumentation and are unable to use those instruments. Ishaam Abader, CEO – South African Weather Service

Some of the instruments are also quite sensitive to the power surges that occur after electricity has been restored.

Those sets of equipment can take anywhere between 30 minutes and four hours to fully restore.

Abader says the service has taken various interventions to mitigate this challenge with the installation of solar panels and/or generators.

Some weather stations have also been relocated to more stable and secure areas.

This article first appeared on 947 : Loadshedding impacts the SA Weather Service’s ability to forecast