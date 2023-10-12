Bryan Habana to join the greats in the World Rugby Hall of Fame
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (skip to 05:38).
Habana is one of five former test rugby icons set to receive the honour of being inducted into the hall of fame.
The others being inducted are Dan Carter, Juan Martin Hernandez, George Smith and Thierry Dusautoir.
The 40-year-old former Springbok will be celebrated at a World Rugby Awards Gala event at the end of October.
In a post on Instagram Habana said he was “extremely humbled” and said that this is a testimony that with hard work “dreams do come true.”
He thanks all the men in ’95 that he played with… and he just very grateful for everything that has come his way.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Habana was awarded player of the year in 2007 when the Springboks won the world cup and is the Springbok record try scorer.
Source : Kfm 94.5
