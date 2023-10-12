We wish you a thrifty Christmas: How to fill stockings without emptying wallets





Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

The first and most important rule of holiday financial planning is to have a realistic budget and stick with it.

It is not easy to work out spending on gifts for the whole family, holiday plans and big feast but working everything out in advance can save you from overspending.

Then we don’t end up trying to play catch up for the next couple of months because we overspent during the season. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Make a list of who you are buying gifts for and how much you can realistically afford to spend, keeping in mind your other expenses.

In addition to this starting to save for the festive season as early as you can in the year can help you save you from your Janu-worries.

Set it aside, put it in a money market account… and then we’ll have the peace of mind that we have something to hold us through the festive season. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

sinenkiy/123rf

Roelofse says that you should make the most of rewards programmes and savings to cut the costs.

He adds that you should also look at the value of the quality time you spend with your family and friends, that doesn’t have to cost anything.

