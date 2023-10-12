While there is retribution, there is no resolution - Barbara Friedman





Monday to Thursday on Cape Talk, Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire about stories trending online.

"I'm trying to find sane voices in the wilderness, right now" says Barbs Wire contributor Barbara Friedman.

Joining CapeTalk host Clarence Ford for the regular weekday slot looking at trending news stories Friedman says unsurprisingly, the conflict in the Middle East continues to dominate the headlines and social media platforms.

"Even the the phrase 'we're going to reflect both sides' is the nub of the problem, she says.

There are far more people who sit very firmly on one side. Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk

I, like you Clarence, are for peace... I'm not pro-killing civilians. Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk

Half of the Gazan population are under 19. They've only ever known that kind of conflict. Rockets and bombs. Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk

This guy, his name is Isaac Saul, a Jew who has lived in Israel...he wrote a piece...where he talks about how hard it is when someone says are you pro-Israel are you pro-Palestine? Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk

People ask me all the time if I am "pro-Israel" because I am a Jew who has lived in Israel, and my answer is that being "pro-Israel" or being "pro-Palestine" or being a "Zionist" does not properly capture the nuance of thought most people do or should have about this issue. It… ' Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) October 10, 2023

