When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation was carried out on Thursday to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of... 12 October 2023 8:05 PM
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentiall... 12 October 2023 7:22 PM
Main runway at Cape Town airport shut down after oil spill The main runway at Cape Town international airport was shut down from 2PM on 12 October after a technical issue from an aircraft. 12 October 2023 6:04 PM
View all Local
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentiall... 12 October 2023 7:22 PM
Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict. 12 October 2023 10:18 AM
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country. 12 October 2023 8:17 AM
View all Politics
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen? Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road. 12 October 2023 8:21 PM
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation was carried out on Thursday to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of... 12 October 2023 8:05 PM
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Knowing EXACTLY what you are getting into with a fixed term contract Consumers often enter fixed term contracts, not realising that the have to pay even if they aren't benefitting from a service. 12 October 2023 4:51 PM
European Film Festival opens in Joburg and Cape Town If you are a lover of films, this is definitely one to mark on your calendar, 12 October 2023 3:08 PM
Fridays are becoming a ‘no man's land’ at work, does something need to change? In a post-pandemic workplace Friday’s have taken on a new life as not quite a workday. 12 October 2023 1:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Orlando Pirates on MTN8: ‘it was an opportunity for us to prove ourselves’ The Buccaneers win put an end to Sundowns' undefeated streak to claim the MTN8 title. 12 October 2023 2:49 PM
Bryan Habana to join the greats in the World Rugby Hall of Fame Springbok star Bryan Habana is being inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame. 12 October 2023 11:39 AM
Bok players and split delay against France: tactic or something to worry about? Sports editor, Craig Ray predicts Sunday's Bokke vs France game, noting that Rassie's breaking "the golden rule of rugby." 12 October 2023 11:28 AM
View all Sport
'The Black Book' is a gritty new thriller that raises the bar for Nollywood The Nigerian hit film tackles social issues through an action plot. 12 October 2023 1:42 PM
Happy 55th birthday, Hugh Jackman! Ranking his best movie roles From 'The Greatest Showman to 'X-Men', take a look back at High Jackman's best movie roles. 12 October 2023 1:14 PM
Amber Heard claims Jason Momoa imitated Johnny Depp on Aquaman set to taunt her As the release for Aquaman's squeal draws closer, Heard makes new allegations against Momoa which DC Studios denies. 12 October 2023 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Instant loan app blackmail scam has led to multiple suicides A global blackmail scam has victims ending their lives after criminals threaten to humiliate them if they do not pay. 12 October 2023 4:53 PM
ICRC: 'The human misery we've seen unfolding in Gaza and Israel is devastating' Israel has announced it's at war following the unprecedented attacks by militant group Hamas. 12 October 2023 3:32 PM
Israel has no good options for dealing with Hamas’ hostage-taking in Gaza 150 people are believed to be hostages captured by Hamas 12 October 2023 2:58 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen?

12 October 2023 8:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
BMW
Bruce Whitfield
Self driving cars
Arthur Goldstuck
Autonomous cars
self driving

Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road.

Bruce Whitfield acknowledges he's one of those people who, five years ago, thought his kids wouldn't need a driver's license because once they hit 18, cars would be driving themselves on our roads.

What has happened to the promise of the autonomous car revolution?

© scharfsinn86/123rf.com
© scharfsinn86/123rf.com

Whitfield asks Arthur Goldstuck, founder and CEO of World Wide Worx, why the age of self-driving vehicles is taking so long to arrive.

He regards assuming that by 2023 we'd have these cars as one of his great failures as a technology researcher and commentator, quips Goldstuck.

RELATED: Ford to take on Uber with fully autonomous (i.e. self-driving) cars

While self-driving is already with us, it just isn't ready for the regulators and for roadmarkings he says.

In 2016 already, brands like Volvo, Audi and Mercedes had introduced what you could call driver-assistance technology, and in fact that's part of what they sell in terms of the specs of the car. By 2019, what BMW had introduced was a level of autonomous driving that was possible, but not regulated.

Arthur Goldstuck, CEO - World Wide Worx

In the last few weeks though, the German regulator has given BMW approval for what is called autonomous Level 3 driving, he adds.

RELATED: 'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up

This allows the car to drive itself at speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour. Of course that refers to in-town type driving, stop-start traffic where it's fairly safe. But once you're out on the autobahn all bets are off.

Arthur Goldstuck, CEO - World Wide Worx

Is it the development of 5G technology that is holding back progress?

RELATED: US to investigate Elon Musk's 'Tesla' Autopilot system 5 years after fatal crash

This is just part of the waiting scenario Goldstuck says.

Another important factor is the question of regulation.

5G is part of it because 5G allows for instant communication between the car and other cars... also the road and road systems - traffic lights and the like, because for full autonomous driving you really need full integration with the road management system.

Arthur Goldstuck, CEO - World Wide Worx

While in South Africa this might be a pipe dream, there are some major world cities where certain areas are being used for piloting autonomous driving he says.

Goldstuck cites Los Angeles, where very specific self-driving cars are allowed on certain streets and routes.

So the technology technically is there, the potential for autonomous driving and autonomous delivery in particular is there, but you could say when the rubber hits the road it doesn't quite reach its destination.

Arthur Goldstuck, CEO - World Wide Worx

In terms of the required legislation, Goldstuck says regulators still don't really understand what is required to license these kinds of vehicles for general roads as opposed to for instance highly specific delivery lanes.

When you look at true autonomous vehicles in an ecosystem, that is an environment that accepts and licenses autonomous vehicles, you're looking at early 2030s. It's not this decade.

Arthur Goldstuck, CEO - World Wide Worx

Scroll to the top to listen to the conversation




12 October 2023 8:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
BMW
Bruce Whitfield
Self driving cars
Arthur Goldstuck
Autonomous cars
self driving

More from Business

FILE: Coal-fired power plants were under inspection by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAgovnews

Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge

12 October 2023 8:05 PM

A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation was carried out on Thursday to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged coal smugglers says the Revenue Service. They are believed to have supplied sub-standard coal to Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockphotorbl/123rf.com

'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA

12 October 2023 7:22 PM

The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentially lethal for the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Oksana Mironova /123rf

It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming

12 October 2023 9:15 AM

Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms

11 October 2023 9:49 PM

Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs)

11 October 2023 8:25 PM

There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Vodacom Hearing Challenge video on TikTok @vodacom

Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold'

11 October 2023 7:52 PM

Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dekdoyjaidee/123rf.com

CompCom to investigate bank fees for PayShap, as TymeBank charges zero

11 October 2023 7:18 PM

The SA Reserve Bank has taken the unusual step of asking the Competition Commission to investigate, after raising the possibility of price gouging with the bank fees customers are charged for using PayShap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© faizalramli/123rf.com

A glass half empty? Why Cadbury has edited its ‘glass and a half’ tagline

11 October 2023 4:45 PM

The growing phenomenon of shrinkflation led to changes in Cadbury’s “Glass and a half (of milk) in every slab” claim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022

11 October 2023 8:58 AM

According to the census data, there are 62 027 503 people in SA compared to the 2011 census, which recorded 51 770 560 people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to invest in? @ ismagilov/123rf.com

Choosing property for investment? 'Make sure you know what you're doing'

10 October 2023 9:56 PM

Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) on why owning an investment property is NOT less risky than a portfolio of shares.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Knowing EXACTLY what you are getting into with a fixed term contract

12 October 2023 4:51 PM

Consumers often enter fixed term contracts, not realising that the have to pay even if they aren't benefitting from a service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

European Film Festival opens in Joburg and Cape Town

12 October 2023 3:08 PM

If you are a lover of films, this is definitely one to mark on your calendar,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Elnur/123rf.com

Fridays are becoming a ‘no man's land’ at work, does something need to change?

12 October 2023 1:48 PM

In a post-pandemic workplace Friday’s have taken on a new life as not quite a workday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daniel Dal Zennaro/EPA Image: screengrab from The Conversation

Graffiti artist, Banksy might be unmasked in upcoming defamation case

12 October 2023 1:13 PM

The street artist is known for representing not one man but a whole brand of people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF

What's 'kidulting?' Are you a 'kidult?' Trend stems from adults "being tired"

12 October 2023 12:52 PM

Sometimes we just need a break from adulting! Kirsty Bisset, MD of Have You Marketing explains why 'kidulting' is a growing trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Bl1zz4rd-editor

Pick n Pay Smart Shopper finally goes digital

12 October 2023 12:50 PM

Use your Smart Shopper card or buy airtime and data all on your phone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sinenkiy/123rf

We wish you a thrifty Christmas: How to fill stockings without emptying wallets

12 October 2023 12:48 PM

There are only three more paydays until Christmas which means now is the time to make thrifty decisions to prepare for year end.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Views, news, sun and music: Celebrate 26 years of CapeTalk with Clarence Ford!

12 October 2023 12:06 PM

Want to be serenaded by home-grown stars such as Loyiso Bala, Vicky Sampson, and Karen Kortje? Book NOW!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain / Pexels: Arthur Brognoli

9 cases of mugging in October as crime in the Table Mountain National Park rises

12 October 2023 11:03 AM

As crime rises in the city, it also spills over into the park, says Megan Taplin, Manager of the Table Mountain National Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

Parent child relationships in the world of AI: 'keep communication open'

12 October 2023 10:12 AM

The age of AI has transformed the world we live in, and made it harder for parents to keep up with their children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Drop off old tech and broken appliances at a Makro store and get REWARDED!

Local

9 cases of mugging in October as crime in the Table Mountain National Park rises

Lifestyle

Bok players and split delay against France: tactic or something to worry about?

Sport

EWN Highlights

The day that was: CoCT’s violent construction mafia, Nandipha’s new legal action

12 October 2023 10:06 PM

Samwu accuses Brink of tarnishing its name

12 October 2023 9:58 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Usevule icala uMagudumana, azowukhomb' onotshwala amadelangokubona

12 October 2023 9:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA