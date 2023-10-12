Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa





Bruce Whitfield interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

FILE: Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: @DMRE_ZA/Twitter

The Organisaton Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out at the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy after he called for NGOs to publicly disclose their funding.

Gwede Mantashe was speaking at an Africa Oil Week event in Cape Town earlier this week.

The Minister also indirectly accused these organisations of "being problematic and baseless in their litigation and challenges", which in turn had a negative impact on investments in energy projects writes Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage in a piece for Daily Maverick.

RELATED: High Court halts Shell's seismic survey along the Wild Coast

Instead of scrutinising why NGOs resort to legal action, he should introspect and question why they find it necessary to turn to the courts, invoking the rule of law to halt decisions that are forced on society. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

The Outa CEO also argues that Mantashe’s 'fixation' on the funding sources of NGOs is a distraction from the real issues.

He describes it as a pretext to stifle dissent and silence the watchdog role of civil society.

Given the current state of South Africa’s economy, it is imperative that government officials move beyond divisive rhetoric and collaborate with civil society. This collaboration is vital for achieving the transformation and growth that South Africa desperately needs. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Duvenage says the Minister has got to understand that NGOs actually don't have time to sit around and squander their supporters' funds on litigation.

Litigation is a last resort, he emphasizes.

While he's trying to push this issue towards us and saying who is funding you, the question we've got for him is: Who is funding you? You use our taxpayers' money, run roughshod over due process... and then when we use the rule of law to stop you in your tracks... the nuclear deal issues, the Karpowershps matter, it goes on and on... Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

So Mantashe continuously tries to deflect these issues on to us... I mean we are funded by tens of thousands of individuals. What does he want - a list of everyone who gives us R120 a month? This this is just so futile. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

We're just saying follow the law... engage with us... We don't want the country to fail, for investors to walk away. We want all of what you want - a developing economy, but we want it done properly within the realms of the law that you have set. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Scroll up to listen to the conversation