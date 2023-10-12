European Film Festival opens in Joburg and Cape Town





Bongani Bingwa speaks to European Film Festival co-director, Magdalene Reddy.

The 10th edition of the European Film Festival opens in Johannesburg and Cape Town today (12 October).

This year’s festival will showcase 16 thought-provoking, award-winning films from several European countries.

A European and African co-produced film, ‘Goodbye Julia’, also features on the lineup.

‘Goodbye Julia’ was presented at Canne, and it won an award. It tells the story of two women which actually represents the differences between the north and south of Sudan. Magdalene Reddy, co-director – European Film Festival

This is also the first time the festival will feature animations.

One such film is ‘Mavka – The Forest Song’ from Ukraine, which focuses on themes of love, trust and a co-existence between worlds.

The film is about people and forest creatures coming together but in in very transformative power of music. Instead of looking at the war, this film goes beyond that and creates hints of peace in a very beautifully laid-out animation story. Magdalene Reddy, co-director – European Film Festival

The European Film Festival runs from 12 to 22 October in Johannesburg and Cape Town, with a limited special program in Durban.

Visit www.eurofilmfest.co.za to book your tickets or find out more.

