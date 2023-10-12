[LISTEN] Knowing EXACTLY what you are getting into with a fixed term contract





Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

Nobody wants to pay for something they do not use, however, this may end up being the case if you’ve entered a fixed term contract.

While you might think that you do not have to pay for a service you don’t benefit from, the contract you sign often states otherwise.

For example, if you have signed a three-year contract with a tracking company and you sell your car, you will be liable to keep paying for the service or pay a hefty cancellation fee.

In the case of a tracker or a cell phone we do not pay upfront for the phone or that device so that is built into the contract amount. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Another example of this can be seen with gym memberships.

Even if you no longer go the gym, you will still get a monthly charge and cancelling the contract before its time will not be cheap.

Knowler says that more than 50% of people who sign up for gym memberships stop going after a few months.

That is just wonderful for the company because they paid every month, and these people aren’t using their facilities. It is just money for nothing. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

She adds that if you get given a contract for anything, do not sign it right away without reading thoroughly and knowing exactly what you are getting into.

