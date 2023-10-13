Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Hannes Brümmer this Sunday
This Sunday, award-winning actor and director Hannes Brümmer is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their favourite 80s and 90s music and share their fond music memories.
Brümmer, who plays the role of Maxwell in the new kykNET drama series Straat, which debuts on 17 October, will take you on a nostalgic music journey, playing you awesome tracks from the likes of Cliff Richard, Bob Marley, and Talking Heads.
Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia.
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za
