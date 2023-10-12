Main runway at Cape Town airport shut down after oil spill
The aircraft was removed from the runway but left hydraulic fuel behind on the runway.
As a result, no flights could take off or land and had to be diverted while clean-up operations were underway.
This means that until the clean-up is completed, the airport is effectively closed for international and heavy local flights.
The airport issued an apology for any inconvenience caused and stated that clean up operations should be completed shortly.
NOTICE:' Cape Town Airport (@capetownint) October 12, 2023
The main runway at Cape Town International Airport will be reopened shortly, following its temporary closure this afternoon due to an aircraft that developed technical issues on the runway. The main runway was closed just after 2pm this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/yWRb7Mi58z
The added that the runway would remain closed until that time.
The airport posted on its social media that the airport would be reopened shortly.
