Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
'Cape Town's safe spaces/shelters infringe on the rights of homeless people'

13 October 2023
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Homeless in Cape Town
Cape Town evictions

The future of homeless people in Cape Town's CBD remains up in the air following a hearing at the Cape Town High Court.

Amy Maclver interviews Khululiwe Bhengu, a Senior Attorney at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri).

On 10 October, World Homeless Day, a case to determine the fate of about 260 homeless people in the city centre was heard in the Cape Town High Court.

This follows the City's initial attempt to obtain an eviction order to remove illegal occupants from seven sites in the CBD.

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute represented the homeless people, arguing they should be provided a long-term housing solution, instead of the alternative accommodation or safe spaces provided by the City.

Bhengu says that the rules of these safe spaces infringe on the Constitutional rights of the people who use them.

One of these rules is the 'lock-up rule', which compels occupants to vacate by 8am. They also have a time by which they have to make their return or spend the night outside.

The ruling will be made later this year.

Copyright : Chaivit Chana / 123rf
Copyright : Chaivit Chana / 123rf

RELATED: What will become of the homeless people in the CBD if CoCT wins eviction case?

RELATED: U-Turn is undoing the past and creating a better future for the homeless

'Homeless people' is a very unfortunate term to use because although their homes do not consist of brick and mortar, they're still homes – they're still places where they find comfort and some form of privacy.

Khululiwe Bhengu, Senior Attorney – Socio-Economic Rights Institute

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




13 October 2023
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Homeless in Cape Town
Cape Town evictions

