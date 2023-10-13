'Cape Town's safe spaces/shelters infringe on the rights of homeless people'
Amy Maclver interviews Khululiwe Bhengu, a Senior Attorney at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri).
On 10 October, World Homeless Day, a case to determine the fate of about 260 homeless people in the city centre was heard in the Cape Town High Court.
This follows the City's initial attempt to obtain an eviction order to remove illegal occupants from seven sites in the CBD.
The Socio-Economic Rights Institute represented the homeless people, arguing they should be provided a long-term housing solution, instead of the alternative accommodation or safe spaces provided by the City.
Bhengu says that the rules of these safe spaces infringe on the Constitutional rights of the people who use them.
One of these rules is the 'lock-up rule', which compels occupants to vacate by 8am. They also have a time by which they have to make their return or spend the night outside.
The ruling will be made later this year.
RELATED: What will become of the homeless people in the CBD if CoCT wins eviction case?
RELATED: U-Turn is undoing the past and creating a better future for the homeless
'Homeless people' is a very unfortunate term to use because although their homes do not consist of brick and mortar, they're still homes – they're still places where they find comfort and some form of privacy.Khululiwe Bhengu, Senior Attorney – Socio-Economic Rights Institute
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CityofCT/photos/a.441013082602283/6105846356118899/
More from Local
Gordhan accused of running SA's SOEs into the ground
In his recently released book, titled ‘Leadership for Transformation', Malegapuru Makgoba spared no criticism against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who he believes is out of his depth.Read More
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge
A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged coal smugglers says the Revenue Service. They are believed to have supplied sub-standard coal to Eskom.Read More
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA
The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentially lethal for the economy.Read More
Main runway at Cape Town airport shut down after oil spill
The main runway at Cape Town international airport was shut down from 2PM on 12 October after a technical issue from an aircraft.Read More
While there is retribution, there is no resolution - Barbara Friedman
The conflict in the Middle East continues to dominate headlines and trend on social media platforms.Read More
ConCourt Divorce Act ruling a win for women
The ruling by the ConCourt affirms the non-financial contribution a spouse (usually a woman) makes for the other to create wealth.Read More
The experiences of Malawian and Zimbabwean migrants as male domestic workers
A study sheds light on the experiences of Malawian and Zimbabwean men as domestic workers in South AfricaRead More
Drop off old tech and broken appliances at a Makro store and get REWARDED!
14 October marks International E-waste Day, a day used to highlight the importance of responsible e-waste management.Read More
Loadshedding impacts the SA Weather Service’s ability to forecast
Weather radars, lightning detection networks, and automatic weather stations are heavily impacted.Read More