It's Friday the 13th in October - the spookiest month of the year... or is it?
So, it's the 13th. It’s Friday the 13th. It’s Friday the 13th in October which some say makes it extra spooky since it's the month of Halloween.
Depending on where you fall on the scale - from "extremely superstitious" to "not at all" - Friday may be the scariest day of your year.
If you are fearful of this day, you might have what's known as "friggatriskaidekaphobia".
And nope, you can't escape it, according to some quick math - every year will have at least one Friday the 13th.
The good news is that there cannot be more than three Friday the 13ths in any given calendar year and the longest one can go without seeing a Friday the 13th is 14 months.
Some people really do fear the number 13 so much so that some hotels do not label the 13th floor as such, some airlines don’t have a 13th row some couples explicitly avoided marrying on the 13th!
While there's absolutely nothing to fear (or is there?), the day does conjure up the need to wind down the week with a horror movie or two. So, if you're into it, give these a watch tonight to spook things up.
The Exorcist
Hereditary
The conjuring
The shining
The Texas chainsaw massacre
The ring
Halloween
Sinister
Insidious
IT
And just to ensure you know there's nothing to be afraid of, here's a little GIF(t) of Freddy Krueger looking, well, not so scary.
