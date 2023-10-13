Mzansi staying single as fewer couples cohabit, get married – Census 2022
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with relationship expert Paula Quinsee.
The 2022 Census report shows South Africans are losing interest in the institution of marriage.
The number of people who have never been married increased from 54% in 2011 to 64.2% in 2022, while couples who are legally married decreased from 29% to 24% during the same period.
The reasons for this trend, according to Quinsee:
• The younger generation is choosing to marry later in life. Their goal is to be financially established first.
• Women have become more financially and emotionally independent.
• Society is more aware of gender-based violence and abuse, so many are opting out of being in toxic relationships.
• The cost of marriages and divorces.
Back in the day, we saw marriage as a place of security and stability, especially from a woman’s perspective, if we go back generations. That has changed over the years as we have evolved and modernised.Paula Quinsee, relationship expert
The Census also reported a decrease in the number of people in relationships who are living together – down from 9% to 7%.
This could be driven by the increased cost of living as well as more people choosing to live alone and be happy, rather than cohabiting and be unhappy, says Quinsee.
The younger generation, a lot of them are staying at home with their parents for longer than before, often due to the financial pressures of living on your own. It's expensive, these days, to live on your own.Paula Quinsee, relationship expert
