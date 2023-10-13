Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone to pay £652m in fraud case, escapes jail time
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.
(Skip to 1:47)
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has escaped jail time after agreeing to pay £652 million (over R15 billion) to His Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC).
The billionaire received a 17-month suspended sentence after failing to declare £400 million in overseas assets to the government.
He originally denied the charges in August but changed his plea.
Ecclestone has also been ordered to pay the prosecution costs of £74,000 (over R1,7 million).
“It could have been a lot worse, aged 92,” says Gilchrist.
This article first appeared on 702 : Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone to pay £652m in fraud case, escapes jail time
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bernie_Ecclestone_2012_Bahrain.jpg
