BBC refuses to call Hamas militants 'terrorists': 'It means you're taking sides'

Over the past week, the BBC has been reporting on the Israel-Hamas conflict, however, many have questioned why they don't use the word 'terrorist' when referring to Hamas militants who conducted what's been dubbed as the most catastrophic attack on Israel in its history.

While they might interview or quote guests and contributors who have referred to them as terrorists, BBC says that they don't use it in their own voice as to allow the audience to make up their own minds.

"Terrorism is a loaded word, which people use about an outfit they disapprove of morally. It's simply not the BBC's job to tell people who to support and who to condemn - who are the good guys and who are the bad guys", says the British public service broadcaster.

This, however, has caused an uproar, with the UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps describing the policy as "verging on disgraceful".

Veteran BBC foreign correspondent John Simpson responded, saying that "calling someone a terrorist means you're taking sides".

But Shapps said that BBC needs to locate its "moral compass".

The corporations editorial guidelines state that "We should not adopt other people's language as our own; our responsibility is to remain objective and report in ways that enable our audiences to make their own assessments about who is doing what to whom."

Terrorism of course is a loaded word...It's an emotive word that identifies them [Hamas] as bad guys. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Words are powerful things, words matter. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

