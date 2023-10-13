Day 55 of no water for the residents of Linmeyer: 'It's been horrific!'





Bongani Bingwa interviews Dayne Smith, Linmeyer Community Spokesperson.

Every day that passes the tap is drier than what it was the day before.

For almost two months, toilets have stopped running normally and drinkable water has become a scarcity, all while the residents of Linmeyer continue to pay the same water bill monthly.

It’s believed the area’s water woes are the result of problems at the South Hills tower, which also feeds South Hills, Risana, Tulisa Park, Oakdene and Rosettenville Extension.

As a community, they have reached out to Rand Water and Johannesburg Water to come up with a solution to this crisis, but they're yet to get an answer as to when the community will receive water, but most importantly, when it will stay, says Smith.

He adds that they've also reached out to Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu in September of this year and was given water for two days before the taps went dry again.

Unfortunately, the elderly and disabled are bearing the brunt, says Smith.

He alleges that one gentleman passed away after picking up a bucket of water and having a heart attack.

You can imagine old age homes – the elderly people don’t want to go home to spend time with their families because when their nappies have been changed, they can’t be cleaned properly and so they smell funny, and they don't want to go home smelling bad with their families. Dayne Smith, Spokesperson – Linmeyer Community

We will get water for one or two days then it's off again. Dayne Smith, Spokesperson – Linmeyer Community

It's been horrific! Dayne Smith, Spokesperson – Linmeyer Community

We're paying for water we don't have. Dayne Smith, Spokesperson – Linmeyer Community

