[WATCH] Prepare for an evening of sophistication at our CapeTalk Classics show!





Unfamiliar with the Cabo Beach Club? Here's a sneak peak!

On 14 October 1997, CapeTalk first took to the airwaves.

26 years later and CapeTalk continues to keep our listeners informed, inspired, and entertained through world-class radio, thought-provoking conversations, great music, and special moments.

To celebrate this incredible milestone, we're inviting you to our very-first CapeTalk Classics show at Cabo Beach Club on 22 October from 4pm.

Enjoy an afternoon being serenaded by the sweet sounds of home-grown stars such as Loyiso Bala, Vicky Sampson, Karen Kortje, and our very own CapeTalk Classics band.

Tickets range from R280 for general access to R375 for seated spots, which are unreserved.

If you plan on celebrating with family or friends, you can book a six-seater lounge pocket for R2000.

To book a ticket and dance the night away with some of your favourite presenters, click here.

