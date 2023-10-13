Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash

As Sunday's game between the Bokke and France approaches, Stormers' head coach, John Dobson shares his views.

John Maytham speaks to Stormers head coach, John Dobson about the quarter-final clash between France and South Africa - which is predicted to be as important with an atmosphere that's as great as the finals!

Listen to coach Dobson's views below.

Dobson says that the "game is going to be tight."

RELATED: ANTOINE DUPONT WILL BE FRANCE'S 'TALISMAN' ON SUNDAY

On Rassie's decision to announce the Bokke's team so late this time around as opposed to always having announced the players and split early, Dobson says there are two possible reasons for this...

Are they trying to mess France around? Or is it because they'll be doing something seismically different?

John Dobson, Stormers Coach - Western Province Rugby

Dobson says that his guess is strongly towards the latter and is betting that the Bokke will do something "seismically different in the scrum-half" in Sunday's highly anticipated game.

RELATED: BRYAN HABANA TO JOIN THE GREATS IN THE WORLD RUGBY HALL OF FAME

On announcing the team later than usual, Dobson thinks "there's something up our sleeves."

RELATED: BOK PLAYERS AND SPLIT DELAY AGAINST FRANCE: TACTIC OR SOMETHING TO WORRY ABOUT?

It could be to catch the French by surprise. You can trust that Rassie's got them in an absolute froth.

John Dobson, Stormers Coach - Western Province Rugby

Overall, Dobson says, "I'm very very confident about this one."

If we had Malcolm Marx, I would say we would've cruised with a win against France but we'll see how things go and if Manie, Willemse, Reinach opens - it'll be crucial to score try's early and then use other players like Faf, Pollard and Willie to bring us home to a win later on.

John Dobson, Stormers Coach - Western Province Rugby

Catch the game on Sunday at 9pm - it's going to be one for the books!

RELATED: FROM ZWIDE TO PARIS: RACHEL KOLISI GUSHES OVER SIYA'S DOCCIE SCREENING IN FRANCE

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




