Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Aussie TikTok influencer charged for pretending to be a doctor

13 October 2023 12:20 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Before you ask, yes, she wore a stethoscope and scrubs.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news.

(Skip to 3:04)

Hot off the heels of news breaking of our very own fake doctor, it appears Australia might also have a TikTok doctor of its own.

RELATED: TikTok ‘doctor’ Matthew Lani charged with impersonation, identity fraud

A social media influence from Sydney has been charged and branded a public health and safety risk after posing as a doctor online.

Local media reports Dalya Karezi shared multiple videos to TikTok and Instagram sharing medical advice and discussing series topics such as reproduction, overdoes, and even cancer with her 200,000+ followers.

Before you ask, yes she also wore a stethoscope, in addition to scrubs.

While she will not face jail time, Karezi has been given a two-year community corrections order and has been ordered to pay just under R160,000 to cover the medical regulator’s legal costs.

At age 30, she wasn’t doing it for money but you kind of wonder the fake doctor can kind of get away with it. All be it her advice might have been copied off the internet, but still.

Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Scroll above to listen to the discussion


This article first appeared on 947 : Aussie TikTok influencer charged for pretending to be a doctor




