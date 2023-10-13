Transnet's R500 billion mess to be handed over to the private sector
Africa Melane interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator.
Our economy is in shambles, largely due to the energy crisis and inadequate management and operations at Transnet.
After costing the economy at least $26.7 billion since 2010, the South African presidency has handed over the state-run ports and freight-rail sector to the Private sector in hopes of fixing it.
Parks says that the SOE can be fixed if strong management is put in place to address criminal activity and if money is invested to upgrade infrastructure and to train staff.
It's these long-term solutions that will see Transnet stay afloat.
Given to its contribution to the economy if run properly, he adds that Transnet needs to be up and running within the coming weeks - at most months.
RELATED: How long before Transnet collapses and goes completely off the rails?
RELATED: Transnet in trouble: 'Something has to be done' - Pravin Gordhan
We need to get Transnet working. It's killing the economy right now, it's killing the state.Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator – Cosatu
It's about finding quick interventions, but also long-term solutions as well.Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator – Cosatu
We don't have the luxury of time.Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator – Cosatu
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Transnet's R500 billion mess to be handed over to the private sector
More from Local
'There is a lack of political will to fix the water crisis'
DG of South Africa’s Department of Water and Sanitation Sean Phillips has called on municipalities to enhance water security.Read More
[VIDEO] Africa Melane walks us through CapeTalk Classics venue at Cabo Beach!
Celebrate our 26th birthday with us on the 22 October from 4pm at the Cabo Beach Club!Read More
Day 55 of no water for the residents of Linmeyer: 'It's been horrific!'
Despite not having running water for almost two months, they're still paying for water that they aren't receiving.Read More
Who is responsible for to pay for flight delays? It's complicated...
On Thursday the Cape Town Airport had to close its main runway leading to a number of flight delays.Read More
The use of psychedelics for mental health treatments in SA is 'not far away'
Australia was the first country to legalise psychedelics to treat mental health issues, and SA may follow suite.Read More
WIN tickets to our CapeTalk Classics show for you and five friends!
Enter now to enjoy an afternoon with your favourite CapeTalk presenters and local artists!Read More
'Cape Town's safe spaces/shelters infringe on the rights of homeless people'
The future of homeless people in Cape Town's CBD remains up in the air following a hearing at the Cape Town High Court.Read More
2 South Africans killed in Israel-Palestine conflict - Dirco
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it’s been notified that two South Africans have been killed in the conflict currently gripping the Middle East.Read More
Gordhan accused of running SA's SOEs into the ground
In his recently released book, titled ‘Leadership for Transformation', Malegapuru Makgoba spared no criticism against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who he believes is out of his depth.Read More
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge
A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged coal smugglers says the Revenue Service. They are believed to have supplied sub-standard coal to Eskom.Read More