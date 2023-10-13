



Clarence Ford speaks with Alpha Ramushwana, Eyewitness News Reporter.

The water situation in the country is dire in some parts, and over 40% of municipal wastewater treatment plants are in a critical condition.

In addition to this as of 2022, in 30% of municipalities residents cannot drink what comes out of their taps.

Ramushwana says that the quality of water has been deteriorating every year and some municipalities rely on water tankers.

It seems like in the next few years we will see the quality of water deteriorate more and more. Alpha Ramushwana, Eyewitness News Reporter

He adds that Phillip blames municipalities for failing to maintain and upgrade wastewater treatment plants.

Picture: borgogniels/123rf.com

It seems like there is a lack of political will to fix the water crisis. Alpha Ramushwana, Eyewitness News Reporter

