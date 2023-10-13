Streaming issues? Report here
'The only place for Germany is side by side with Israel' - German Chancellor

13 October 2023 2:04 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Germany
Israel Gaza

Germany has offered military help to Israel after their declaration of war on Hamas.

Clarence Ford speaks with Deutsche Welle Correspondent Kassandra Sundt

On 7 October a militant wing of Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel.

Israel responded by declaring a state of war.

Thousands of people have died on both sides as the war rages on.

RELATED: 2 South Africans killed in Israel-Palestine conflict - Dirco

Germany has now offered Israel military support, as chancellor Olaf Scholz noted that Germany has a 'historical responsibility' to Israel.

The German leader said the only place for Germany is side by side with Israel.

Kassandra Sundt, Deutsche Welle Correspondent
© Joerg Huettenhoelscher/123rf
© Joerg Huettenhoelscher/123rf

Sundt says that Scholz has also banned any Hamas activities and anyone participating in such activities would be prosecuted.

Germany will be allowing Israel to use two military drones, as well as offering medical equipment.

Listen to the interview above for more.




13 October 2023 2:04 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Germany
Israel Gaza

