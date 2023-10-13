'The only place for Germany is side by side with Israel' - German Chancellor
Clarence Ford speaks with Deutsche Welle Correspondent Kassandra Sundt
On 7 October a militant wing of Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel.
Israel responded by declaring a state of war.
Thousands of people have died on both sides as the war rages on.
Germany has now offered Israel military support, as chancellor Olaf Scholz noted that Germany has a ‘historical responsibility’ to Israel.
The German leader said the only place for Germany is side by side with Israel.Kassandra Sundt, Deutsche Welle Correspondent
Sundt says that Scholz has also banned any Hamas activities and anyone participating in such activities would be prosecuted.
Germany will be allowing Israel to use two military drones, as well as offering medical equipment.
