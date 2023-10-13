Bruce Willis loses verbal skills as dementia strips actor's "joie de vivre"





Bruce Willis (67) has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

After retiring from acting in 2022 because of his aphasia diagnosis, it has now progressed into this rare form of dementia.

Last month, his wife Emma Heming Willis appeared on the Today show and shared that she’s not sure if her husband is aware of his health condition, noting that this experience is difficult on their family too.

Since Heming Willis' update, the latest on The Die Hard actor's condition comes from a friend of Willis and _Moonlighting _creator, Glenn Gordon Caron (69).

Caron said to The New York Post that he visited the actor on Tuesday (10 October) and observed that Willis "is not totally verbal" or able to do what he loved anymore - "reading voraciously."

Caron continued to say that while Willis recognised him for a few minutes during his visit, it's as if “he [Willis] now sees life through a screen door.”

The director noted that Willis always loved life and lived life to the fullest but that "joie de vivre is gone."

The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is [that] if you’ve ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre [joy of living] than he, he loved life and … just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest. But the joie de vivre is gone. Glenn Gordon Caron - Hollywood Creator and Director

Overall, Caron is grateful that "Bruce is still Bruce" even if his language skills are "no longer available to him."

