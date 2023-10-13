Whatsapp screenshots can be faked in SECONDS, here's how
Clarence Ford speaks to popular content creator Gift Ndou.
The ever-changing technology around us has made it easier than ever to fake content.
Ndou, better know as Lachief, has a popular tiktok where he educates people on exactly what technology can do.
One of his recent videos shows his audience how you can fake a screenshot in less than 30 seconds.
@.lachief This is insane 😱 #ai #aitools #aiwebsites #artificialintelligence #chatgpt #aitech #aitoolsforbusiness #website #websites #aitechnology #websitesyouneed #websiteswhenyourbored #powerfulwebsites #lachief #whatsapp #whatsapptips #whatsappchat #whatsapphacks #whatsappstatus #whatsapp_status #whatsappstatusvideo ♬ original sound - 𝗟𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗳
Ndou says he wants to raise awareness around this as some people or websites can use these screenshots to scam others by faking conversations or reviews on a product.
It will make you conscious about certain screenshots.Gift Ndou, Content Creator
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_79201872_new-york-usa-may-22-2017-whatsapp-app-menu-on-modern-smartphone-macro-man-using-whatsapp-application.html
