Whatsapp screenshots can be faked in SECONDS, here's how

13 October 2023 4:57 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
WhatsApp

Screenshots used to be a reliable way of proving what happened in a conversation, but technology means they can be easily faked.

Clarence Ford speaks to popular content creator Gift Ndou.

The ever-changing technology around us has made it easier than ever to fake content.

Ndou, better know as Lachief, has a popular tiktok where he educates people on exactly what technology can do.

RELATED: WhatsApp will stop working on these Android and iPhone smartphones after 24 Oct

One of his recent videos shows his audience how you can fake a screenshot in less than 30 seconds.

@.lachief This is insane 😱 #ai #aitools #aiwebsites #artificialintelligence #chatgpt #aitech #aitoolsforbusiness #website #websites #aitechnology #websitesyouneed #websiteswhenyourbored #powerfulwebsites #lachief #whatsapp #whatsapptips #whatsappchat #whatsapphacks #whatsappstatus #whatsapp_status #whatsappstatusvideo ♬ original sound - 𝗟𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗳

Ndou says he wants to raise awareness around this as some people or websites can use these screenshots to scam others by faking conversations or reviews on a product.

It will make you conscious about certain screenshots.

Gift Ndou, Content Creator

Listen to the interview above for more.




13 October 2023 4:57 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
WhatsApp

[VIDEO] Africa Melane walks us through CapeTalk Classics venue at Cabo Beach!

13 October 2023 12:19 PM

Celebrate our 26th birthday with us on the 22 October from 4pm at the Cabo Beach Club!

On this day in 1990, South Africa’s first Pride March hit the streets

13 October 2023 10:38 AM

Revisit Africa’s first Pride March 33 years on.

Wear rooibos tea? Yes, you can! Rooibos dubbed trendy colour for Spring 2024

13 October 2023 10:18 AM

Yes, rooibos just became more than a cup of tea, becoming a colour you can infuse into your wardrobe for a trendy vibe.

These Cape Town roads remain closed since flood devastation leaves areas ravaged

13 October 2023 10:15 AM

These roads remain closed for 13 October since floods ravaged areas.

WIN tickets to our CapeTalk Classics show for you and five friends!

13 October 2023 10:13 AM

Enter now to enjoy an afternoon with your favourite CapeTalk presenters and local artists!

Mzansi staying single as fewer couples cohabit, get married – Census 2022

13 October 2023 8:44 AM

The latest census shows that fewer and fewer people in South Africa are getting married. Here's why...

When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen?

12 October 2023 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road.

[LISTEN] Knowing EXACTLY what you are getting into with a fixed term contract

12 October 2023 4:51 PM

Consumers often enter fixed term contracts, not realising that the have to pay even if they aren't benefitting from a service.

European Film Festival opens in Joburg and Cape Town

12 October 2023 3:08 PM

If you are a lover of films, this is definitely one to mark on your calendar,

Fridays are becoming a ‘no man's land’ at work, does something need to change?

12 October 2023 1:48 PM

In a post-pandemic workplace Friday’s have taken on a new life as not quite a workday.

