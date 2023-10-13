Safe spaces for the homeless in Cape Town are 'world class facilities' - Mayor





Amy MacIver speaks with Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa has argued that the City of Cape Town’s plan to create Safe Spaces for homeless people is not a reasonable option.

They argue that it infringes on the rights of homeless people.

This discussion came after the City’s attempt to evict homeless people across the CBD.

However, Hill Lewis says that it cannot be an acceptable choice to have people living on the street for months at a time, especially when there is another option.

He adds that these safe spaces are well equipped and far better than being on the street.

These are really world class facilities that every Capetonians should be proud of. Geordin Hill Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

He says that in the safe spaces people will have showers and ablution facilities, two hot meals a day, medical care, and access to a social worker on site.

These are really comprehensive care and intervention spaces, not just a place to sleep. Geordin Hill Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

