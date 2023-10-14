Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
- Sun-Kissed Salsa at Sea Point Pavilion
"Good energy, good music, and lots of smiling!"
That's what you can expect from the Sun-Kissed Salsa Summer Series socials.
NPO Sun-Kissed Salsa will be hosting public Afro-Latin dance events every second Sunday in Summer at the Sea Point Pavilion.
There will also be resident and guest DJs.
Sun-Kissed Salsa has been around since 2014.
The next event takes place on Sunday (15 October 2023) from 15h30 to 19h30.
You don't have to be a pro dancer to participate - this fun event is for everyone!
This is a FREE event but donations are welcomed.
- Garden Day at Norval Foundation
In honour of Garden Day, the Norval Foundation will be hosting a fun-filled family event on Sunday (15 October 2023).
The event will take place at the Norval Foundation Sculpture Garden from 11h00 - 16h00.
There will be lots of fun activities for the kids, including face painting, art classes, a jumping castle, cupcake decorating, and much more.
For adults, there will be various art tours and flower crown workshops.
There will also be live music and a DJ.
Tickets are available at Webtickets.
