Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





Sun-Kissed Salsa at Sea Point Pavilion

"Good energy, good music, and lots of smiling!"

That's what you can expect from the Sun-Kissed Salsa Summer Series socials.

NPO Sun-Kissed Salsa will be hosting public Afro-Latin dance events every second Sunday in Summer at the Sea Point Pavilion.

There will also be resident and guest DJs.

Sun-Kissed Salsa has been around since 2014.

The next event takes place on Sunday (15 October 2023) from 15h30 to 19h30.

You don't have to be a pro dancer to participate - this fun event is for everyone!

This is a FREE event but donations are welcomed.

Garden Day at Norval Foundation

In honour of Garden Day, the Norval Foundation will be hosting a fun-filled family event on Sunday (15 October 2023).

The event will take place at the Norval Foundation Sculpture Garden from 11h00 - 16h00.

There will be lots of fun activities for the kids, including face painting, art classes, a jumping castle, cupcake decorating, and much more.

For adults, there will be various art tours and flower crown workshops.

There will also be live music and a DJ.

Tickets are available at Webtickets.

*Scroll up to listen to more info about the above-mentioned events.