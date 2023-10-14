It's our 26th birthday today!
Happy birthday to us!
CapeTalk turns 26 years old today - and we're still the Mother City's number one news and talk station!
On 14 October 1997, CapeTalk took to the airwaves for the first time.
In a constantly changing world, there has been one constant - CapeTalk - a radio station that has shaped the city.
The station continues to set the agenda, transforming the level of debate and conversation on current affairs in South Africa and abroad.
And in the age of digital media, our radio remains relevant and amplifies the voices of ordinary people.
To celebrate our birthday and the beautiful country we call home, we’re hosting a sundowner spectacular with all your favourite South African hits.
Sing and dance along to Loyiso, Vicky Sampson and Karen Kortjie as they perform home-grown songs.
And come meet your favourite presenters on a beautiful, beach-front, Sunday afternoon.
See you at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on 22 October from 4pm. Doors open at 3pm. ·
Tickets are flying fast, so book your spot at Ticketpro.
More from Local
Safe spaces for the homeless in Cape Town are 'world class facilities' - Mayor
With high levels of homelessness, it can be difficult to find viable alternatives for vulnerable people.Read More
Transnet's R500 billion mess to be handed over to the private sector
"We need to get Transnet working. It's killing the economy right now", says Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator.Read More
'There is a lack of political will to fix the water crisis'
DG of South Africa’s Department of Water and Sanitation Sean Phillips has called on municipalities to enhance water security.Read More
[VIDEO] Africa Melane walks us through CapeTalk Classics venue at Cabo Beach!
Celebrate our 26th birthday with us on the 22 October from 4pm at the Cabo Beach Club!Read More
Day 55 of no water for the residents of Linmeyer: 'It's been horrific!'
Despite not having running water for almost two months, they're still paying for water that they aren't receiving.Read More
Who is responsible for to pay for flight delays? It's complicated...
On Thursday the Cape Town Airport had to close its main runway leading to a number of flight delays.Read More
The use of psychedelics for mental health treatments in SA is 'not far away'
Australia was the first country to legalise psychedelics to treat mental health issues, and SA may follow suite.Read More
WIN tickets to our CapeTalk Classics show for you and five friends!
Enter now to enjoy an afternoon with your favourite CapeTalk presenters and local artists!Read More
'Cape Town's safe spaces/shelters infringe on the rights of homeless people'
The future of homeless people in Cape Town's CBD remains up in the air following a hearing at the Cape Town High Court.Read More