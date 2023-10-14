Streaming issues? Report here
The Day Trip
The Day Trip
10:00 - 11:00
It's our 26th birthday today!

14 October 2023 9:21 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Capetalk
radio stations
conversation

CapeTalk celebrates it's 26th birthday today - and continues its legacy of innovative, boundary-breaking radio.
Singer Karin Kortjie surprised Clarence Ford with a birthday song and cake live on air.
Singer Karin Kortjie surprised Clarence Ford with a birthday song and cake live on air.

Happy birthday to us!

CapeTalk turns 26 years old today - and we're still the Mother City's number one news and talk station!

On 14 October 1997, CapeTalk took to the airwaves for the first time.

In a constantly changing world, there has been one constant - CapeTalk - a radio station that has shaped the city.

The station continues to set the agenda, transforming the level of debate and conversation on current affairs in South Africa and abroad.

And in the age of digital media, our radio remains relevant and amplifies the voices of ordinary people.

To celebrate our birthday and the beautiful country we call home, we’re hosting a sundowner spectacular with all your favourite South African hits.

Sing and dance along to Loyiso, Vicky Sampson and Karen Kortjie as they perform home-grown songs.

And come meet your favourite presenters on a beautiful, beach-front, Sunday afternoon.

See you at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on 22 October from 4pm. Doors open at 3pm. ·

Tickets are flying fast, so book your spot at Ticketpro.




