Plant power - Why gardening is a form of therapy

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 5 in a Row
See full line-up
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It's our 26th birthday today! CapeTalk celebrates it's 26th birthday today - and continues its legacy of innovative, boundary-breaking radio. 14 October 2023 9:21 AM
Safe spaces for the homeless in Cape Town are 'world class facilities' - Mayor With high levels of homelessness, it can be difficult to find viable alternatives for vulnerable people. 13 October 2023 5:53 PM
Transnet's R500 billion mess to be handed over to the private sector "We need to get Transnet working. It's killing the economy right now", says Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator. 13 October 2023 2:10 PM
View all Local
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their... 12 October 2023 9:30 PM
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentiall... 12 October 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen? Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road. 12 October 2023 8:21 PM
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged... 12 October 2023 8:05 PM
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
View all Business
Dining with dogs: Check out THIS hotel's pooch menu! Yes, your fur baby can also have a proper dining experience. 14 October 2023 2:37 PM
Want to enhance your parenting skills? The Intentional Parenting Summit can help The Summit aims to equip and inspire parents and caregivers with the tools and knowledge to raise confident, resilient, and well-r... 14 October 2023 1:11 PM
Plant power - Why gardening is a form of therapy Experts say gardening can reduce stress, anxiety and depression and improve your physical health. 14 October 2023 11:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be ‘like for like’ South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno shares insights ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarters. 13 October 2023 3:43 PM
John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash As Sunday's game between the Bokke and France approaches, Stormers' head coach, John Dobson shares his views. 13 October 2023 2:07 PM
Antoine Dupont will be France's 'talisman' on Sunday Who should we bet on for the Rugby World Cup games? Jan de Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.com shares his views. 13 October 2023 10:42 AM
View all Sport
SA musician Pixie Whip shows off her magical musical style Crystal Orderson chats to South African musician Pixie Whip about her musical journey. 14 October 2023 12:21 PM
Bruce Willis loses verbal skills as dementia strips actor's "joie de vivre" Moonlighting creator, Glenn Gordon Caron commented on Bruce Willis’ condition after regular visits with the actor. 13 October 2023 2:35 PM
[VIDEO] Africa Melane walks us through CapeTalk Classics venue at Cabo Beach! Celebrate our 26th birthday with us on the 22 October from 4pm at the Cabo Beach Club! 13 October 2023 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
50 years ago oil was weaponized to inflict economic trauma – sound familiar? Rising oil prices, surging inflation: The Arab embargo 50 years ago weaponized oil to inflict economic trauma. 13 October 2023 3:50 PM
Expert explains Israeli intelligence after it missed Hamas plans to attack A US counterterrorism expert explains how Israeli intelligence works 13 October 2023 3:46 PM
'The only place for Germany is side by side with Israel' - German Chancellor Germany has offered military help to Israel after their declaration of war on Hamas. 13 October 2023 2:04 PM
View all World
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Plant power - Why gardening is a form of therapy

14 October 2023 11:39 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Mental health
coping with stress
horticultural therapy
garden therapy

Experts say gardening can reduce stress, anxiety and depression and improve your physical health.
Image: © 123rf/rh2010
Image: © 123rf/rh2010

Ever find yourself sitting in a garden and feeling completely relaxed and at peace?

That's because gardens have a therapeutic power.

But gardening can also bring comfort and ease to people working with plants.

It's called horticultural therapy and has immense healing benefits for the mind and body.

Even if you think you don't have those special green fingers, simply trying gardening can reduce stress.

Developing it as a hobby or past time can improve mental fitness but also physical exercise.

Gardening gets you out into the open air and is a form of exercise. We know exercise helps with mental health and reduces anxiety and stress,

Dr Chris Ellis, Family Physician

As practicing medical doctor, Ellis tries to encourage patients suffering from anxiety and depression to take up gardening.

His passion was ignited when he started a sensory garden and a walking trail in a hospital complex, for patients to leave the ward and get in touch with nature.

I've looked after the psycho-geriatric wards in the wards and I had a ward called 'peace haven'. There were long-term schizophrenic patients so I decided to create a sensory garden for them, so they could enjoy the outdoors. It's also helpful for the staff and relatives who visit the patents.

Dr Chris Ellis, Family Physician

Garden therapy is being used in old-age homes and special needs children's homes to help with the rehabilitation of patients.

Tending to plants and fruit and vegetables exposes one to vitamin D from sunlight, which helps with bones and the overall immune system.

General gardening helps with coordination, balance and muscle tone.

Gardening is like swimming and yoga as it exercises all parts of the body. It helps you to bend, squat, grovelling under bushes, sweeping and raking.

Dr Chris Ellis, Family Physician

Doing the fiddly bits helps with focus and fine motor coordination. It has an all round physical benefit and people can do it as a routine, as they would with physiotherapy.

Dr Chris Ellis, Family Physician

Scroll up for the full interview.




14 October 2023 11:39 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Mental health
coping with stress
horticultural therapy
garden therapy

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Facebook/@Home Suite Hotels

Dining with dogs: Check out THIS hotel's pooch menu!

14 October 2023 2:37 PM

Yes, your fur baby can also have a proper dining experience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Want to enhance your parenting skills? The Intentional Parenting Summit can help

14 October 2023 1:11 PM

The Summit aims to equip and inspire parents and caregivers with the tools and knowledge to raise confident, resilient, and well-rounded children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : Diego Vito Cervo / 123rf

World Hospice and Palliative Care Day: 'Access is a big issue globally'

14 October 2023 11:09 AM

Only 14% of people worldwide are said to have access to this type of care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© standrets/123rf.com

Why you need to prioritise your eye health now

14 October 2023 9:56 AM

Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Crystal Ordersen speaks to optometrist Tiaan Massyn about the importance of maintaining good eye health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Facebook/@Sun-kissed Salsa

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

14 October 2023 9:34 AM

Crystal Orderson shares her top picks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dimarik16/123rf.com

Whatsapp screenshots can be faked in SECONDS, here's how

13 October 2023 4:57 PM

Screenshots used to be a reliable way of proving what happened in a conversation, but technology means they can be easily faked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Africa Melane walks us through CapeTalk Classics venue at Cabo Beach!

13 October 2023 12:19 PM

Celebrate our 26th birthday with us on the 22 October from 4pm at the Cabo Beach Club!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's first Pride March took to the streets on 13 October 1990. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Braxtonuniversity

On this day in 1990, South Africa’s first Pride March hit the streets

13 October 2023 10:38 AM

Revisit Africa’s first Pride March 33 years on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Marek Uliasz/123rf.com

Wear rooibos tea? Yes, you can! Rooibos dubbed trendy colour for Spring 2024

13 October 2023 10:18 AM

Yes, rooibos just became more than a cup of tea, becoming a colour you can infuse into your wardrobe for a trendy vibe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stock image of cars in traffic on a highway. Picture: khongkitwiriyachan/ 123rf

These Cape Town roads remain closed since flood devastation leaves areas ravaged

13 October 2023 10:15 AM

These roads remain closed for 13 October since floods ravaged areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

It's our 26th birthday today!

Local

'Cape Town's safe spaces/shelters infringe on the rights of homeless people'

Local

Who is responsible for to pay for flight delays? It's complicated...

Local

EWN Highlights

Mbalula defends Gordhan amid criticism he led South Africa's SOEs into crisis

14 October 2023 5:20 PM

Popo Molefe’s resignation nothing to do with Transnet operational woes – Gordhan

14 October 2023 4:16 PM

Israel army ‘very sorry’ after journalist killed in Lebanon amid missile strike

14 October 2023 3:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA