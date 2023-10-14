Argentina seals RWC semi-final spot with comeback from behind (WAL 17-29 ARG)

Streaming issues? Report here
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
Latest Local
It's our 26th birthday today! CapeTalk celebrates it's 26th birthday today - and continues its legacy of innovative, boundary-breaking radio. 14 October 2023 9:21 AM
Safe spaces for the homeless in Cape Town are 'world class facilities' - Mayor With high levels of homelessness, it can be difficult to find viable alternatives for vulnerable people. 13 October 2023 5:53 PM
Transnet's R500 billion mess to be handed over to the private sector "We need to get Transnet working. It's killing the economy right now", says Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator. 13 October 2023 2:10 PM
View all Local
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their... 12 October 2023 9:30 PM
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentiall... 12 October 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen? Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road. 12 October 2023 8:21 PM
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged... 12 October 2023 8:05 PM
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
View all Business
Dining with dogs: Check out THIS hotel's pooch menu! Yes, your fur baby can also have a proper dining experience. 14 October 2023 2:37 PM
Want to enhance your parenting skills? The Intentional Parenting Summit can help The Summit aims to equip and inspire parents and caregivers with the tools and knowledge to raise confident, resilient, and well-r... 14 October 2023 1:11 PM
Plant power - Why gardening is a form of therapy Experts say gardening can reduce stress, anxiety and depression and improve your physical health. 14 October 2023 11:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Argentina seals RWC semi-final spot with comeback from behind (WAL 17-29 ARG) MARSEILLE - Argentina came from behind to beat Wales in the first quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 at Stade de Marseille on S... 14 October 2023 8:27 PM
RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be ‘like for like’ South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno shares insights ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarters. 13 October 2023 3:43 PM
John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash As Sunday's game between the Bokke and France approaches, Stormers' head coach, John Dobson shares his views. 13 October 2023 2:07 PM
View all Sport
SA musician Pixie Whip shows off her magical musical style Crystal Orderson chats to South African musician Pixie Whip about her musical journey. 14 October 2023 12:21 PM
Bruce Willis loses verbal skills as dementia strips actor's "joie de vivre" Moonlighting creator, Glenn Gordon Caron commented on Bruce Willis’ condition after regular visits with the actor. 13 October 2023 2:35 PM
[VIDEO] Africa Melane walks us through CapeTalk Classics venue at Cabo Beach! Celebrate our 26th birthday with us on the 22 October from 4pm at the Cabo Beach Club! 13 October 2023 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
50 years ago oil was weaponized to inflict economic trauma – sound familiar? Rising oil prices, surging inflation: The Arab embargo 50 years ago weaponized oil to inflict economic trauma. 13 October 2023 3:50 PM
Expert explains Israeli intelligence after it missed Hamas plans to attack A US counterterrorism expert explains how Israeli intelligence works 13 October 2023 3:46 PM
'The only place for Germany is side by side with Israel' - German Chancellor Germany has offered military help to Israel after their declaration of war on Hamas. 13 October 2023 2:04 PM
View all World
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Argentina seals RWC semi-final spot with comeback from behind (WAL 17-29 ARG)

Tags:
MARSEILLE - Argentina came from behind to beat Wales in the first quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 at Stade de Marseille on Saturday,14 October.
World Rugby Media Zone
World Rugby Media Zone

Argentina are through to the semi-finals of Rugby World Cup 2023 after Nicolas Sanchez’s late try and penalty secured a 29-17 victory over Wales at Stade de Marseille on Saturday.

A Dan Biggar try and five points from his boot gave Wales a 10-6 lead going into half-time, but Emiliano Boffelli nudged the Pumas in front with his fourth penalty in the 48th minute.

Tomos Williams then darted over to hand the lead back to Wales, before Joel Sclavi dived over from close range to give Argentina a two-point lead following the conversion.

Sanchez then put the finishing touches on the victory with an intercept try that saw him flooded by his jubilant team-mates in the in-goal area, before slotting a penalty in the last act of the game to steer his side into the last four of the competition.

"It was a difficult match," Boffelli, the Mastercard Player of the Match, said. "I am very happy for the team.

"[Head coach Michael Cheika told us at half-time] That we need to keep going and keep going and that at some time the game would open for us."

"I am very proud of the team," captain Julián Montoya said. "We like to be a team that fights for everything. [It was] far from perfect but we are going to Paris.

"Life is not perfect. It's how you embrace the moment. That's what rugby is about. Two more weeks with this team. I don't want this to end ever. We need to be better, to be clinical in a lot of things."

Wales captain Jac Morgan admitted it was a "devastating result" for his team: "We knew they were going to be a physical team but discipline and a couple of errors let us down. We let them into our half and they capitalised on that. We let them have more possession and they got points out of it."

Head coach Warren Gatland was gracious in defeat: "I am not going to take anything away from Argentina. They were tough and stayed in the fight and you have got to give them credit and congratulate them. They hung in there. We probably weren't at our best but we were up against a good side who took their chances."

So can Argentina go all the way? "I don't know if we'll go with the sweeping statements just yet," a clearly delighted Cheika said. "We will wait and see. We are just thrilled to be going to Paris, we haven't had a taste of it yet at this World Cup.

"We will look at tonight's game and I know we won't be favourites [in their semi-final] but we'll be giving it our best."


This article first appeared on 702 : Argentina seals RWC semi-final spot with comeback from behind (WAL 17-29 ARG)




More from Rugby World Cup 2023

Image source: World Rugby Media Zone

RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be ‘like for like’

13 October 2023 3:43 PM

South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno shares insights ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarters.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Stormers coach John Dobson. Picture: @TheCurrieCup/Twitter

John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash

13 October 2023 2:07 PM

As Sunday's game between the Bokke and France approaches, Stormers' head coach, John Dobson shares his views.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: World Rugby Media Zone, screengrab

Antoine Dupont will be France's 'talisman' on Sunday

13 October 2023 10:42 AM

Who should we bet on for the Rugby World Cup games? Jan de Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.com shares his views.

Read More arrow_forward

Ashwin Willemse, Robert Marawa and Thando Manana. Photo: 947

6-2 or 5-3 split? Boks keep everyone guessing ahead of RWC quarter-finals

11 October 2023 1:54 PM

Robert Marawa, Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse catch up on the latest Rugby World Cup news.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

Erasmus, Libbok, Kriel: 'We had to earn the referees' respect back'

11 October 2023 1:15 PM

South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, fly-half Manie Libbok and centre Jesse Kriel spoke at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: World Rugby Media Zone, screengrab

Record-breaking stadium numbers as Rugby World Cup moves into knock-out phase

10 October 2023 2:14 PM

World Rugby and France 2023 announce record-breaking numbers for quarter, semi, and final games.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Rugby World Cup Media Zone's website

Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa

10 October 2023 9:42 AM

Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm).

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: World Rugby Media Zone

Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds

9 October 2023 2:38 PM

The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set.

Read More arrow_forward

World Rugby Media Zone

Portugal secures historic win. Fiji reaches last eight (FIJ 23-24 POR)

9 October 2023 8:19 AM

While Portugal made history, it was Fiji that secured a quarter-final spot.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Rugby Media Zone

South Africa to take on hosts France at 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

9 October 2023 8:03 AM

Quarter-final matches take place on 14 and 15 October with two matches in Marseille and two in Saint-Denis.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Private sector needs to create more jobs - ANC's Hassan on govt criticisms

14 October 2023 6:54 PM

Mbalula defends Gordhan amid criticism he led South Africa's SOEs into crisis

14 October 2023 5:20 PM

Popo Molefe’s resignation nothing to do with Transnet operational woes – Gordhan

14 October 2023 4:16 PM

