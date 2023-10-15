Do you suffer from workload anxiety? Here’s how to deal with it





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with ICHAF Training Institute CEO, Devan Moonsamy.

Are you suffering from workload anxiety?

Moonsamy defines workload anxiety or work-related stress as a condition where an individual experiences excessive worry, tension, or unease due to their work-related responsibilities, tasks, and demands.

If you don’t manage workload anxiety, it can lead to burnout, physical health problems, and diminished job satisfaction, says Moonsamy.

If people are experiencing high levels of stress in the workplace and if they are not coping with it effectively, this does indeed lead to low productivity. So, if your people are down, it just means that your resources are not functioning at the high level that you expect them to function and run at, and that's not good for any business. Devan Moonsamy, ICHAF Training Institute CEO

Moonsamy provides some tips on how to deal with workload anxiety:

Find the source of your stress

Determine the aspects of your workload that are causing you anxiety

Set realistic expectations

Make sure your workload and goals are achievable within the given time frame

Delegate and collaborate

If possible, delegate tasks to colleagues or collaborate with them to share the workload

Communication

Openly communicate with your supervisor or manager about your workload and any challenges you're facing

Learn to say NO

Politely decline additional responsibilities when you are already stretched thin; it's essential to set boundaries

Take regular breaks

Schedule short breaks during your workday to relax and recharge

Self-Care

Prioritise self-care activities, such as exercise, relaxation, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle outside of work

Seek support

Talk to friends, family members, or a therapist about your feelings and anxieties related to your workload

Maintain work-life balance

Ensure you have time for activities, hobbies, and relaxation outside of work

I am going to discourage people from thinking about jumping ship because what we're doing is we're not teaching ourselves anything about the management of stress. Devan Moonsamy, ICHAF Training Institute CEO

Stress is present all the time. So don't think if you leave the organisation, 'I am going to find a new company that's going to be stress-free'. Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way. Devan Moonsamy, ICHAF Training Institute CEO

