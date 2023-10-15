Do you suffer from workload anxiety? Here’s how to deal with it
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with ICHAF Training Institute CEO, Devan Moonsamy.
Are you suffering from workload anxiety?
Moonsamy defines workload anxiety or work-related stress as a condition where an individual experiences excessive worry, tension, or unease due to their work-related responsibilities, tasks, and demands.
If you don’t manage workload anxiety, it can lead to burnout, physical health problems, and diminished job satisfaction, says Moonsamy.
If people are experiencing high levels of stress in the workplace and if they are not coping with it effectively, this does indeed lead to low productivity. So, if your people are down, it just means that your resources are not functioning at the high level that you expect them to function and run at, and that's not good for any business.Devan Moonsamy, ICHAF Training Institute CEO
Moonsamy provides some tips on how to deal with workload anxiety:
- Find the source of your stress
Determine the aspects of your workload that are causing you anxiety
- Set realistic expectations
Make sure your workload and goals are achievable within the given time frame
- Delegate and collaborate
If possible, delegate tasks to colleagues or collaborate with them to share the workload
- Communication
Openly communicate with your supervisor or manager about your workload and any challenges you're facing
- Learn to say NO
Politely decline additional responsibilities when you are already stretched thin; it's essential to set boundaries
- Take regular breaks
Schedule short breaks during your workday to relax and recharge
- Self-Care
Prioritise self-care activities, such as exercise, relaxation, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle outside of work
- Seek support
Talk to friends, family members, or a therapist about your feelings and anxieties related to your workload
- Maintain work-life balance
Ensure you have time for activities, hobbies, and relaxation outside of work
Click here for more tips.
I am going to discourage people from thinking about jumping ship because what we're doing is we're not teaching ourselves anything about the management of stress.Devan Moonsamy, ICHAF Training Institute CEO
Stress is present all the time. So don't think if you leave the organisation, 'I am going to find a new company that's going to be stress-free'. Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way.Devan Moonsamy, ICHAF Training Institute CEO
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Do you suffer from workload anxiety? Here’s how to deal with it
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63746030_businessman-sitting-at-office-desk-full-with-papers-being-overloaded-with-work.html?vti=368pns-1-3
More from Lifestyle
What is a 'delusionship'? These are the signs you're in one
This type of dating trend has gone viral on TikTok.Read More
The importance of financial planners and why you need one
Need help to manage your money and reach your future financial goals? Speak to a certified financial planner.Read More
Dining with dogs: Check out THIS hotel's pooch menu!
Yes, your fur baby can also have a proper dining experience.Read More
Want to enhance your parenting skills? The Intentional Parenting Summit can help
The Summit aims to equip and inspire parents and caregivers with the tools and knowledge to raise confident, resilient, and well-rounded children.Read More
Plant power - Why gardening is a form of therapy
Experts say gardening can reduce stress, anxiety and depression and improve your physical health.Read More
World Hospice and Palliative Care Day: 'Access is a big issue globally'
Only 14% of people worldwide are said to have access to this type of care.Read More
Why you need to prioritise your eye health now
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Crystal Ordersen speaks to optometrist Tiaan Massyn about the importance of maintaining good eye health.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Crystal Orderson shares her top picks.Read More
Whatsapp screenshots can be faked in SECONDS, here's how
Screenshots used to be a reliable way of proving what happened in a conversation, but technology means they can be easily faked.Read More