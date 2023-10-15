‘The Queen Show’ ready to rock you!





The Queen Show Photo: PieterTourien.co.za

It's a rock band that has stood the test of time and continues to inspire a generation of artists to be their authentic selves.

Mzansi Ballet Company’s ‘The Queen Show’ is finally coming to Cape Town this month.

The reinvented tribute show boasts a diverse cast that has performed on some of the world’s best stages - from Brazil all the way to the United Kingdom.

If you're a lover of the extraordinary Freddie Mercury and Queen, expect a world-class dance production that just has that special "kind of magic".

‘The Queen Show’ will be staged at the Pieter Toerien’s Theatre on the Bay from October 25th to November 11th 2023.

Expect beautiful dancing, spectacular music and a wonderful combination of talent from South Africa and Cuba on stage. We have some of the old standards like 'Barcelona', 'You take my breath away' and 'Don't stop me now'. Then we also have the unknown Queen songs like 'Millionaire's Waltz', 'Melancholy Blues' and a song called 'Bijou'. Dirk Badenhorst, director

World-renowned fashion designer and stylist, David Hutt, is the official costume designer.

Badenhorst said Hutt really captured the essence of Queen's style.

When you see the dancers in these costumes, there's never a doubt that this is Queen. It's great to see how the choreographers found a way to tell the story differently from other renditions. Dirk Badenhorst, director

Queen tribute shows have been done a number of times in South Africa so it was a real task for choreographers to make it fresh and different from the others.

It's a really strong cast of good and versatile dancers. They can do strange body contortions, jumps, turns and lifts. Its also their energy...they're so inspired by the music and they bring that energy onto the stage and into the theatre. Dirk Badenhorst, director

The show runs from 25 October to 11 November 2023.

For tickets, book here.