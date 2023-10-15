New Zealand edge Ireland in classic to book Argentina semi-final (IRE 24-28 NZL)

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Here's how you can sponsor a child's education for an ENTIRE YEAR for only R444 NGO Afrika Tikkun Bambanani's 444 campaign is aimed at getting as many underprivileged children as possible into an Early Childhoo... 15 October 2023 1:23 PM
Dust off those kites! The Cape Town Kite Festival is back Crystal Orderson speaks about the Cape Town Kite Festival. Her guest is Wasima Fisher who's the Social Work Manager at Cape Mental... 15 October 2023 10:27 AM
It's our 26th birthday today! CapeTalk celebrates it's 26th birthday today - and continues its legacy of innovative, boundary-breaking radio. 14 October 2023 9:21 AM
View all Local
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
Mantashe's fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their... 12 October 2023 9:30 PM
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentiall... 12 October 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen? Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road. 12 October 2023 8:21 PM
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged... 12 October 2023 8:05 PM
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
View all Business
What is a 'delusionship'? These are the signs you're in one This type of dating trend has gone viral on TikTok. 15 October 2023 3:36 PM
The importance of financial planners and why you need one Need help to manage your money and reach your future financial goals? Speak to a certified financial planner. 15 October 2023 10:24 AM
Do you suffer from workload anxiety? Here's how to deal with it Work-related stress can lead to burnout, physical health problems, and diminished job satisfaction. 15 October 2023 8:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand edge Ireland in classic to book Argentina semi-final (IRE 24-28 NZL) New Zealand beat Ireland in the 2nd quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 to progress to a semi-final against Argentina. 15 October 2023 9:18 AM
Argentina seals RWC semi-final spot with comeback from behind (WAL 17-29 ARG) MARSEILLE - Argentina came from behind to beat Wales in the first quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 at Stade de Marseille on S... 14 October 2023 8:27 PM
RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be 'like for like' South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno shares insights ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarters. 13 October 2023 3:43 PM
View all Sport
New Showmax series unmasks Gqeberha serial killer 'Boetie Boer' Crystal Orderson chats to Jasyn Howes, the director of the Showmax series Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind of A Monster. 15 October 2023 11:46 AM
'The Queen Show' ready to rock you! Crystal Orderson chats to Dirk Badenhorst who's the director of the Mzansi Ballet Company's 'The Queen Show'. It'll be on at Piete... 15 October 2023 9:18 AM
SA musician Pixie Whip shows off her magical musical style Crystal Orderson chats to South African musician Pixie Whip about her musical journey. 14 October 2023 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
50 years ago oil was weaponized to inflict economic trauma – sound familiar? Rising oil prices, surging inflation: The Arab embargo 50 years ago weaponized oil to inflict economic trauma. 13 October 2023 3:50 PM
Expert explains Israeli intelligence after it missed Hamas plans to attack A US counterterrorism expert explains how Israeli intelligence works 13 October 2023 3:46 PM
'The only place for Germany is side by side with Israel' - German Chancellor Germany has offered military help to Israel after their declaration of war on Hamas. 13 October 2023 2:04 PM
View all World
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
New Zealand edge Ireland in classic to book Argentina semi-final (IRE 24-28 NZL)

15 October 2023 9:18 AM
by RWC Media Zone
Ireland
New Zealand
All Blacks
2023 rugby world cup
Ireland vs New Zealand

New Zealand beat Ireland in the 2nd quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 to progress to a semi-final against Argentina.
Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.
Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

New Zealand saw off a late siege at Stade de France to triumph 28-24 after an epic contest as Ireland suffered an eighth Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat on Saturday.

Leicester Fainga’anuku’s try helped the All Blacks race into a 13-0 lead before centre Bundee Aki danced his way over for Ireland. Ardie Savea responded but Jamison Gibson-Park’s try, with Aaron Smith in the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on, saw their lead cut to 18-17 at half-time.

Will Jordan bagged his fifth try of the tournament but a penalty try, with hooker Codie Taylor also getting a yellow card, saw Ireland again get within one point.

Centre Jordie Barrett then kicked a penalty before New Zealand held on in the closing minutes despite 37 phases of Irish attacks to set up a semi-final with Argentina at Stade de France on Friday, 20 October.

All Blacks number eight Ardie Savea, named the Mastercard Player of the Match, expressed his pride in their performance.

"There was a lot riding on this week," he said. "It was one of those test matches that was a battle. To go out there and play against a world-class Irish squad, we gave the fans what they wanted.

"This Irish team have set the standard this whole year. I just want to send love to them. I am just so proud of my boys."

New Zealand prevailed despite playing 20 minutes of the match with 14 men.

"To be honest, I kind of didn't notice," Savea added, "We just had to dig deep and we got through in the end."

Captain Sam Cane, who also had an outstanding game, said his side were "absolutely stoked" to reach a ninth semi-final in 10 tournaments.

"It was a crazy test match, an absolute arm wrestle for 83 or 84 minutes, both teams going at it," he said. "A lot of credit has to go to Ireland. They have set the standard round world rugby for the last couple of years so we knew the challenge that we had here tonight.

"I am super proud of the effort that went into the week's preparation. Our ability to defend our line for 30-plus phases at the end, that's huge. What an atmosphere, what a game, what a tournament to be part of and I'm just really happy to have another week."

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster praised a "fantastic" display from his side, who have five days to recover before facing Los Pumas next Friday.

"We all knew it was going to be a monster game and it was," he said. "It was a real arm wrestle. They're a proud team, Ireland, they really hung in there. I thought we had them a couple of times but they kept making the game really tight.

"I am so proud of the way we played. Our defence, particularly in that last part, was brilliant. We were disciplined, we held our cool. I thought defensively we made some shifts and found a way of stopping their line breaks coming to us. It just became a game of patience in the end and we did it well."

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said he was "unbelievably proud" of his squad despite falling short of what would have been a men's record-equalling 18th successive test victory at elite level.

"That was one hell of a game and somebody had to lose - unfortunately it was us tonight," he said. "At the start of the game, we coughed up penalties and gave them field position and six points. I was so proud of the way we came back and kept attacking them right until the death.

"We've had a good run but sport can be cruel sometimes - I guess that's why we love it. The way we kept battling to the end shows the character of this side."

Farrell also paid tribute to 38-year-old captain Johnny Sexton, who is retiring from rugby now their tournament is at an end.

"First and foremost he's an outstanding human being," he added. "He's probably the best ever player to play for Ireland and when you're 38 and playing your best rugby, it says a lot about the man."

Sexton also said his overriding emotion was pride in his team and the Irish nation at large.

"We couldn't have done any more, it's just fine margins," he said. "They sucker-punched us on a few tries and that's what champion teams do. We knew they were a great side and we fell just short, unfortunately.

"This six weeks has been a dream - this group, these fans and I'm just gutted we couldn't do it for them."


This article first appeared on KFM : New Zealand edge Ireland in classic to book Argentina semi-final (IRE 24-28 NZL)




Ireland
New Zealand
All Blacks
2023 rugby world cup
Ireland vs New Zealand

