Dust off those kites! The Cape Town Kite Festival is back
The Cape Town Kite Festival has become a much loved event on the Mothers City's events calendar, with thousands coming out each year to fly kites and raise awareness on mental health.
The annual event is hosted by Cape Mental Health and will take place on Sunday 29th October at Melkbosstrand beach in Cape Town.
It's a fun family day to enjoy viewing the show kites flown by South African kiters Mari Ware-Lane, Bradley Ware-Lane, Bobby Gathoo, Brian Skinner, Wesley Beales, Frans Marais and others.
The festival aims to raise funds for essential, cost-free mental healthcare services and interventions to those who require it most.
The event also creates a support community and allows people to talk openly about mental health.
Mental health is often shrouded in stigma and ignorance. The Kite Festival brings the lightness to what is a very serious topic and to show people there is help for those living with mental health struggles. And Spring is the best time to have it. Spring after the dark winter, gives hope to people.Wasima Fisher, Cape Mental Health social work manager
Ten years ago, people wouldn't talk about mental health. It was a taboo. There's been more awareness over the years and this is due to all these kind of campaigns.Wasima Fisher, Cape Mental Health social work manager
Fisher believes investment in mental health education and resources is a vital foundation for the prevention of mental health disorders
Half of all mental health conditions are usually diagnosed in adulthood and go undetected for long. It's so important to create that awareness. I've met with some colleagues in the West coast and they were saying how early they're picking up children with mental illness and suicidal behaviour.Wasima Fisher, Cape Mental Health social work manager
In South Africa, we're devastated by poverty, food insecurity, crime and violence in our homes and communities. So these things can lead to mental illness in children.Wasima Fisher, Cape Mental Health social work manager
This year's theme is 'The Sky Is Your Canvas' and it's hoped participants will fly kites as a colourful expression of freedom, creativity, and joy.
The sky is the limit. So the theme is about freedom to express yourself in what is the most comfortable. People are invited to write to Cape Mental Health to talk about challenges they may have or express themselves through art. They can also join our team.Wasima Fisher, Cape Mental Health social work manager
Follow their Facebook page for updates.
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nordcry/nordcry1507/nordcry150700039/43612941-various-kites-flying-on-the-blue-sky-in-the-kite-festival.jpg
More from Local
Here's how you can sponsor a child's education for an ENTIRE YEAR for only R444
NGO Afrika Tikkun Bambanani’s 444 campaign is aimed at getting as many underprivileged children as possible into an Early Childhood Development programme.Read More
It's our 26th birthday today!
CapeTalk celebrates it's 26th birthday today - and continues its legacy of innovative, boundary-breaking radio.Read More
Safe spaces for the homeless in Cape Town are 'world class facilities' - Mayor
With high levels of homelessness, it can be difficult to find viable alternatives for vulnerable people.Read More
Transnet's R500 billion mess to be handed over to the private sector
"We need to get Transnet working. It's killing the economy right now", says Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator.Read More
'There is a lack of political will to fix the water crisis'
DG of South Africa’s Department of Water and Sanitation Sean Phillips has called on municipalities to enhance water security.Read More
[VIDEO] Africa Melane walks us through CapeTalk Classics venue at Cabo Beach!
Celebrate our 26th birthday with us on the 22 October from 4pm at the Cabo Beach Club!Read More
Day 55 of no water for the residents of Linmeyer: 'It's been horrific!'
Despite not having running water for almost two months, they're still paying for water that they aren't receiving.Read More
Who is responsible for to pay for flight delays? It's complicated...
On Thursday the Cape Town Airport had to close its main runway leading to a number of flight delays.Read More
The use of psychedelics for mental health treatments in SA is 'not far away'
Australia was the first country to legalise psychedelics to treat mental health issues, and SA may follow suite.Read More