Dust off those kites! The Cape Town Kite Festival is back

15 October 2023 10:27 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Mental health
Cape Town International Kite Festival
Cape Mental Health

Crystal Orderson speaks about the Cape Town Kite Festival. Her guest is Wasima Fisher who’s the Social Work Manager at Cape Mental Health which is hosting the event at Melkbosstrand beach in Cape Town on Sunday, 29 October 2023.
© nordcry/123rf.com
© nordcry/123rf.com

The Cape Town Kite Festival has become a much loved event on the Mothers City's events calendar, with thousands coming out each year to fly kites and raise awareness on mental health.

The annual event is hosted by Cape Mental Health and will take place on Sunday 29th October at Melkbosstrand beach in Cape Town.

It's a fun family day to enjoy viewing the show kites flown by South African kiters Mari Ware-Lane, Bradley Ware-Lane, Bobby Gathoo, Brian Skinner, Wesley Beales, Frans Marais and others.

The festival aims to raise funds for essential, cost-free mental healthcare services and interventions to those who require it most.

The event also creates a support community and allows people to talk openly about mental health.

Mental health is often shrouded in stigma and ignorance. The Kite Festival brings the lightness to what is a very serious topic and to show people there is help for those living with mental health struggles. And Spring is the best time to have it. Spring after the dark winter, gives hope to people.

Wasima Fisher, Cape Mental Health social work manager

Ten years ago, people wouldn't talk about mental health. It was a taboo. There's been more awareness over the years and this is due to all these kind of campaigns.

Wasima Fisher, Cape Mental Health social work manager

Fisher believes investment in mental health education and resources is a vital foundation for the prevention of mental health disorders

Half of all mental health conditions are usually diagnosed in adulthood and go undetected for long. It's so important to create that awareness. I've met with some colleagues in the West coast and they were saying how early they're picking up children with mental illness and suicidal behaviour.

Wasima Fisher, Cape Mental Health social work manager

In South Africa, we're devastated by poverty, food insecurity, crime and violence in our homes and communities. So these things can lead to mental illness in children.

Wasima Fisher, Cape Mental Health social work manager

This year's theme is 'The Sky Is Your Canvas' and it's hoped participants will fly kites as a colourful expression of freedom, creativity, and joy.

The sky is the limit. So the theme is about freedom to express yourself in what is the most comfortable. People are invited to write to Cape Mental Health to talk about challenges they may have or express themselves through art. They can also join our team.

Wasima Fisher, Cape Mental Health social work manager

Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Scroll up for the full conversation.




