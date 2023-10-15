Streaming issues? Report here
New Showmax series unmasks Gqeberha serial killer 'Boetie Boer’

15 October 2023 11:46 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Showmax
Boetie Boer
Stewart Wilken
Jasyn Howes

Crystal Orderson chats to Jasyn Howes, the director of the Showmax series Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind of A Monster.
The promotional poster for 'Boetie Boer' Photo courtesy: Showmax
The promotional poster for 'Boetie Boer' Photo courtesy: Showmax

Ever heard of the South African serial killer Stewart Wilken?

His trail of blood, bodies and horror is not widely known but this piece of history will leave your mouth hanging wide open.

Known as ‘Boetie Boer’, the story of his shocking killing spree will be told in a new Showmax Original true-crime series launching this week.

'Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind of A Monster' has been called the most disturbing Showmax true crime series to date.

The documentary takes us back in time to 1990, as the African National Congress is unbanned and Nelson Mandela is released after 27 years in prison.

‘Boetie Boer’ starts his string of murders in Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha.

As journalist Brett Adkins says in the trailer, “When he was arrested, it sounded like something out of a movie. Suddenly we had a serial killer.”

In the series, Wilken comes face to face with Dr Gérard Labuschagne, the former section head of the Investigative Psychology Section of the South African Police Services, which was recorded in 2006.

Crystal Orderson spoke to director Jasyn Howes about the making of this doccie-series.

Fast forward a few years and we started speaking to Dr Labuschagne about the case. He then gave me those tapes for research purposes. And then a call came up from Multichoice for submissions and this story met the brief. Two years later, here are here. It's been an insightful period on my life and I'm excited to share this. I know a lot of people haven't heard of Stewart Wilken so this will be a definitive telling of that story.

Jasyn Howes, Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind of A Monster director

Boetie Boer's killing campaign in the early 1990's coincides with the the era of the ABC Killer, Moses Sithole and the infamous Station Strangler, who terrorised the Cape Flats.

Despite committing at least seven murders, Wilkens didn’t receive as much coverage as you’d expect.

At that point, there were multiple high profile serial killers on the loose. I think Cape Town and Johannesburg were far more topical as they are bigger communities. In the media, these were the most sensational and got the most public attention. When the news of Stewart Wilken broke in PE in 1997, it became incredibly topical but was almost forgotten in the rest of the country.

Jasyn Howes, Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind of A Monster director

For the production team, the biggest challenge was trying to connect the dots of a story that unfolded 30 years ago.

It meant making contact with people and trying to find information that was limited and which most likely was lost before the digital age.

There wasn't much archives because there wasn't much reporting, especially when it came to visuals. That informed some of the creative choices we had to make around how we're going to bring the past to light. There were also other hurdles like getting the trust of story stakeholders. I needed to do that with the killer himself to get the permission to use the tape recordings he had done with Dr Labuschagne in 2006.

Jasyn Howes, Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind of A Monster director

So I might have been a little naive going into this initially. Naivety can keep you going in the space of absolute defeat. It was a challenge and the stamina one needs to see this through is a wake-up call. But it was a worthwhile effort.

Jasyn Howes, Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind of A Monster director

The show launches on Showmax on Wednesday 18 October..

Scroll up for the full interview.




