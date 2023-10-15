Here's how you can sponsor a child's education for an ENTIRE YEAR for only R444
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Afrika Tikkun Bambanani CEO, Theresa Michael.
Non-Governmental Organisation Afrika Tikkun Bambanani is on a mission to ensure that no child in South Africa gets left behind when it comes to Early Childhood Development (ECD).
ECD is said to be the most critical phase in a child’s life.
We specialise in children between the ages of 2 to 6 years old. These are the most fundamental years of a child's life. This is where their brain is like a sponge that takes in all of the information.Theresa Michael, CEO - Afrika Tikkun Bambanani
There are currently 12,00 children who form part of their programme and they are hoping to increase this number to 20,000 by next year.
The NGO has thus far upskilled and trained around 1200 teachers.
They have also been able to assist 200 underprivileged ECD schools across the country.
The NGO recently announced its 444 campaign, where for only R444, you can sponsor an underprivileged child's schooling for an entire year.
According to Michael, it costs Afrika Tikkun Bambanani R444 to put a child through school for one year on their programme.
Michael says the money covers the curriculum, resources, and the upskilling and training of teachers.
The organisation is calling on South Africans to help them with their mission, as they believe your donation can "be the difference between a lifetime of opportunity or being trapped in the cycle of disadvantage."
If you would like to donate to Afrika Tikkun Bambanani's campaign, click here.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Here's how you can sponsor a child's education for an ENTIRE YEAR for only R444
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/drawing-child-graffiti-2009817/
