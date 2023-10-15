



Gugs Mhlungu spoke to Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.

A delusionship, as defined by the Urban Dictionary, is “a type of relationship where one person was delusional the whole time, and the relationship never really existed in the first place. It was all in their mind.”

According to a Glamour Magazine article, a delusionship is a dating trend that's gone viral on TikTok.

"Effectively, a delusionship is 2023's way of saying you're thinking a lot about a crush."

The article goes on to say that asking yourself the following questions will help you figure out whether you’re in a delusionship or not:

1. Do you fantasise about someone a lot even though you're not together?

2. Have you imagined a life with someone even though you've not even been on a single date yet?

3. Have you closed yourself off to potential dates because you're really focused on just one new person, who just so happens to be as good as a stranger?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you're definitely in a delusionship.

According to some experts, it's really not such a bad thing to be daydreaming about possible relationships.

The delusional side of it suggests that that longing may be so deep that people might then create it in their own minds when it does not have a reciprocal reality outside of their lives. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

In a clinical sense, delusions are part of the spectrum of psychosis. A delusion is a fixed thought-form. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

It could be that a person has such a vested interest and belief that they then act on as though it is real. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : What is a 'delusionship'? These are the signs you're in one