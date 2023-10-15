England ends Fiji's Rugby World Cup dream (ENG 30-24 FIJ)
England are through to the semi-finals of Rugby World Cup 2023 after surviving a late fightback from Fiji to win 30-24 at Stade de Marseille on Sunday.
Tries from Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant as well as 11 points from the boot of Owen Farrell had given England a handy 21-10 lead at half-time.
However, the Flying Fijians roared back into the game in the second half, scoring tries through Peni Ravai and Vilimoni Botitu to level things at 24-24.
In the end, it was England fly-half and captain Farrell who settled things for the 2003 champions, kicking a drop goal to regain the lead before slotting a late penalty to secure victory and a place in the last four.
Farrell, the Mastercard Player of the Match, and his teammates will find out later today who they will face at Stade de France in six days' time when France takes on South Africa in Saint-Denis in the last of the quarter-finals.
This article first appeared on KFM : England ends Fiji's Rugby World Cup dream (ENG 30-24 FIJ)
