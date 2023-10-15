France reacts to narrow defeat by South Africa, ending host nation's dream
On the game:
We are very sad tonight. I think we gave everything to win that game. We knew it would be a very tight game and we had to score every opportunity. We had some good opportunities but unfortunately, we couldn't convert them into points.Raphael Ibanez, team manager
On where it went wrong:
We had our chances, they were pragmatic and sometimes we try and try our best with the support of the French fans. This is why we are sad tonight, we are sad for them. We have to get up and stand up and go for the next fight. We have other games coming, not in this World Cup, but we have to still believe in the team.Raphael Ibanez, team manager
On Antoine Dupont:
"I think he is an amazing player. I think he has shown some courage over the last few weeks. We knew he could play at that level and he is a true leader so it's promising. Tonight is so hard for French fans and the team but we will be back."Raphael Ibanez, team manager
This article first appeared on KFM : France reacts to narrow defeat by South Africa, ending host nation's dream
Source : https://resources.worldrugby-rims.pulselive.com/photo-resources/worldrugby/photo/2023/10/15/fc62723a-6473-4b68-951f-885045521ffc/1737759152.jpg?width=1024&height=600
More from Rugby World Cup 2023
We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi
The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October.Read More
South Africa narrowly beat France in 7-try thriller (FRA 28-29 RSA)
Defending champion Springboks South booked a Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final against England after beating hosts France 29-28.Read More
South Africa end French Rugby World Cup hopes in Paris (FRA 28-29 RSA)
The defending champion Springboks booked a Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final against England.Read More
England ends Fiji's Rugby World Cup dream (ENG 30-24 FIJ)
England booked a last-four place at Rugby World Cup 2023 with a 30-24 win over Fiji on Sunday.Read More
New Zealand edge Ireland in classic to book Argentina semi-final (IRE 24-28 NZL)
New Zealand beat Ireland in the 2nd quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 to progress to a semi-final against Argentina.Read More
Argentina seals RWC semi-final spot with comeback from behind (WAL 17-29 ARG)
MARSEILLE - Argentina came from behind to beat Wales in the first quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 at Stade de Marseille on Saturday,14 October.Read More
RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be ‘like for like’
South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno shares insights ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarters.Read More
John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash
As Sunday's game between the Bokke and France approaches, Stormers' head coach, John Dobson shares his views.Read More
Antoine Dupont will be France's 'talisman' on Sunday
Who should we bet on for the Rugby World Cup games? Jan de Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.com shares his views.Read More