SA Weather Service issues storm alerts for KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape
DURBAN - The South African Weather Service has issued a level six warning for heavy rains across KwaZulu-Natal for Monday.
It's cautioned the public that the adverse weather may pose a danger to lives and lead to localised flooding of roads, bridges and settlements.
READ: Level 9 weather warning for parts of Western Cape as cold front makes landfall
The province is expected to receive more than 50 millimetres of rain.
The weather service also issued a level five warning for the Eastern Cape for Monday.
The King Sabata Dalindyebo, Nyandeni, Port St Johns, Ingquza, and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela local municipalities were expected to receive between 50 and 100 millimetres of rain
⚠️Update of warning for KZN coast: ORANGE LEVEL 6 WARNING issued for Monday, 16 October 2023. Heavy and disruptive rainfall can be expected along the KZN coast and its adjacent interior, particularly the southern coast. Widespread flooding is possible. pic.twitter.com/qR6X1oceUe' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 15, 2023
Orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain. Valid for 16 October 2023, imapcts: flooding of settlements and roads. Danger to life. Damage to property. #southafricanweather #saws #weatherupdate #SABCWeather pic.twitter.com/6fu5HP8I2F' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 15, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : SA Weather Service issues storm alerts for KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape
